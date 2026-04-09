Winners Announced in the 13th Annual 2026 Globee® Awards for Excellence

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Globee Awards

Apr 09, 2026, 10:30 ET

Recognizing achievements across business performance, leadership, innovation, and organizational impact worldwide

SAN FRANCISCO, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Globee® Awards, a business awards program with worldwide participation that recognizes achievements across industries, announced the winners of the 13th Annual 2026 Globee® Awards for Excellence, highlighting accomplishments from organizations, teams, and professionals across diverse sectors.

View the full list of 2026 winners: https://globeeawards.com/excellence/winners/

The Globee® Awards for Excellence recognize achievements in areas such as business performance, operational effectiveness, leadership, customer-focused initiatives, innovation, and overall organizational impact. This year's winners reflect a broad range of efforts contributing to measurable outcomes and continued progress across industries.

The winners were determined through a merit-based, data-driven process involving a global panel of judges. These industry experts, representing a wide array of sectors, utilized a standardized scoring system to ensure an objective and consistent evaluation of every submission.

About the Globee® Awards

The Globee® Awards recognize achievements through 10 awards programs, covering areas such as business, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, leadership, innovation, excellence, technology, impact, and related fields. The program welcomes recognition of local, regional, and global achievements, reflecting the diverse scale of impact across industries.

Follow: @globeeawards

Hashtags: #GlobeeAwards #BusinessAwards #AwardWinners #WinnersAnnounced #GlobalRecognition #BusinessExcellence #Leadership #Innovation #Entrepreneurship #BusinessGrowth

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SOURCE Globee Awards

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