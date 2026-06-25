Winners Announced in the 21st Annual 2026 Globee® Awards for Technology

Recognizing technology achievements across products, services, organizations, teams, and professionals with worldwide participation.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Globee® Awards announced the winners of the 21st Annual 2026 Globee® Awards for Technology, recognizing achievements across technology products, services, organizations, teams, and professional roles worldwide.

View the complete list of winners: https://globeeawards.com/technology/winners/

The program traces its origins to the Network Products Guide, a publication established more than two decades ago. Post this

The program traces its origins to the Network Products Guide, a publication established more than two decades ago to increase awareness of technology products and services. Over time, the program evolved into a global recognition platform celebrating technology achievements across a broad range of industries, technologies, and disciplines.

The Globee® Awards for Technology recognize achievements demonstrating technology innovation, digital transformation, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, cloud computing, enterprise modernization, operational excellence, customer impact, and measurable organizational progress across industries and markets worldwide.

Winners were determined through a merit-based, data-driven evaluation process involving participation from experienced professionals across multiple industries worldwide. Evaluations were conducted through a structured, consistent, and transparent process based on defined scoring criteria.

The Globee® Awards for Technology are part of the Globee® Awards portfolio of programs recognizing achievements across business, leadership, innovation, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, customer excellence, impact, and related disciplines.

About the Globee® Awards

The Globee® Awards are organizers of merit-based, data-driven business awards programs with worldwide participation. Through 10 awards programs, the Globee® Awards recognize achievements across multiple industries and sectors. The programs use a structured evaluation approach involving participation from professionals across various industries.

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SOURCE Globee Awards