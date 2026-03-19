Winners Announced in the 22nd Annual 2026 Globee® Awards for Cybersecurity

Recognizing achievements in cybersecurity across individuals, teams, and organizations worldwide

SAN FRANCISCO, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Globee® Awards, a business awards program with worldwide participation that recognizes achievements across industries, today announced the winners of the 22nd Annual 2026 Globee® Awards for Cybersecurity, highlighting accomplishments in protecting digital systems and addressing evolving cyber threats.

View the full list of 2026 winners: https://globeeawards.com/cybersecurity/winners/

The Globee® Awards for Cybersecurity recognize achievements across a broad spectrum of cybersecurity areas. Post this

The Globee® Awards for Cybersecurity recognize individuals, teams, and organizations for their achievements across a broad spectrum of cybersecurity areas, including threat detection, risk management, cloud security, artificial intelligence-driven systems, data protection, zero-trust approaches, and related practices supporting secure digital environments.

Winners were determined through a merit-based, data-driven evaluation process involving participation from experienced professionals across multiple industries worldwide. The evaluation approach is designed to provide a structured and consistent assessment of entries.

About the Globee® Awards

The Globee® Awards, a business awards program with worldwide participation, recognize achievements across multiple industries and sectors through 10 awards programs. The programs use a data-driven evaluation approach involving participation from professionals across various industries. The program welcomes recognition of local, regional, and global achievements, reflecting the broad impact of initiatives at every level.

Follow: @globeeawards

Hashtags: #GlobeeAwards

Hashtags: #GlobeeAwards #Cybersecurity #BusinessAwards #RecognizingAchievements #GlobalRecognition

All trademarks belong to their respective owners.

SOURCE Globee Awards