Winners Announced In The Biggest Global Forex Awards - B2B

News provided by

Holiston Media Ltd

07 Jun, 2023, 03:00 ET

LONDON, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Thousands of votes have been counted and now Holiston Media can reveal the winners of this year's highly coveted Global Forex Awards - B2B.

For four years The Global Forex Awards - B2B have celebrated the success and dedication of forex and related businesses from around the world who are pushing the boundaries of innovation in B2B forex trading solutions.

Featuring 23 separate categories, the awards highlight the best providers of liquidity, CRM, customer experience, execution, partnerships, platforms and performance, as well as other crucial elements of the B2B forex trading ecosystem.

Explains Mike Boydell, Director of Holiston Media, which organises the awards, "The calibre of this year's entries has been incredibly high, with 88 nominated businesses across the categories. On top of that, we've received over 8,000 votes, which is higher than any previous year.

"For us, transparency is key in hosting these financial awards, so drawing on the expertise of the industry in voting for the winners ensures that the best businesses come out on top," adds Mike.

The public voting process for the awards took place throughout April and this year's category winners are as follows:

Best All-Round Liquidity Provider

Exclusive Capital

Best B2B Banking Solution

The Kingdom Bank

Best Bridge Provider

Centroid Solutions

Best Client Trading Experience

Hantec Prime

Best CRM Provider

Finalto

Best Crypto CFD Liquidity Provider

GCEX

Best ECN/Execution Venue

Hantec Prime

Best Electronic Money Institution

Breinrock

Best Fintech & Solutions

Unlimit

Best Hosting & Connectivity Provider

oneZero

Best Institutional Forex Broker

IXO Prime

Best KYC Provider

Muinmos

Best Media & Public Relations Company

Wigwam PR

Best Mobile Trading App

RoboForex

Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform

Match-Trader Trading Platform

Best Payment Solutions Provider

Unlimit

Best Prime Trading Broker

iS Prime

Best RegTech Reporting Solution

Point Nine

Best Risk Management System

Centroid Solutions

Best Stocks Broker (Europe)

RoboMarkets

Best Technology Provider

oneZero

Best Trade Execution

Vantage Connect

Best White Label Provider

CMC Markets Connect

This year's Global Forex Awards 2023 - B2B were sponsored by Centroid Solutions, Exclusive Capital, Hantec Prime, IXO Prime, oneZero, RoboMarkets and The Kingdom Bank. To find out more about the awards, the winners and the voting process go to www.globalforexawards.com/b2bawards

SOURCE Holiston Media Ltd

Also from this source

Winners Announced In The Biggest Global Forex Awards - B2B

Gewinner der Biggest Global Forex Awards - B2B bekannt gegeben

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.