Winners Announced in The Startup Weekly's 2020 Software Companies to Watch Award

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Startup Weekly, a leading independent source of news and insights for business builders, announced the winners of its 2020 Software Companies to Watch Award.

2020 winners include software & services companies such as Bonusly, Peaxy Inc., Flocknote, Kajabi, Mediafly, CommerceIQ, Hubstaff, Sportsdigita, among others. For a full list of winners, visit: https://thestartupweekly.com/year_categories/2020-awards/

"All of this year's applicants were highly qualified and invested in providing innovative software and technology services," said Eugene Vyborov, Chief Technology Officer of YayPay and presiding judge of The Startup Weekly's Founders to Watch award panel. "The judging panel congratulates the winners for making an impact on the software space."

The judging panel included top founders, investors, and other senior business leaders such as Nedim Music (Olympia Capital Partners), Dan Wu (Immuta), Jennie Tian (Stand Together Foundation), Akash Srivastava (Vested Technology), Peter Nesbitt (Teampay), Varun Athi (Dataminr), Sage Ramadge (Sage Social Impact), and Eugene Vyborov (YayPay).

The Startup Weekly presented the Software Companies to Watch award to businesses that have demonstrated growth and technology excellence in 2020. The companies were evaluated based on growth, strength of the technology product or service, impact on the industry, and commitment to customer success.

