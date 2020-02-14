Winners Circle is Latest Minority-owned Dealership to Open Through FCA Investment Program

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Feb. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Jarryd Carver purchases Pomoco Chrysler Dodge Jeep® Ram in Hampton, Virginia

FCA now using website and investment program to expand dealer network participation

FCA announced today that Winners Circle Chrysler Dodge Jeep® Ram in Hampton, Virginia, is the latest dealership to open as part of the Dealer Market Investment Program.

Jarryd Carver, 33, purchased the approximate 20,000-square-foot facility, formerly known as Pomoco Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, earlier this month with the help of the program. The Dealer Market Investment Program, launched last year, works to increase the participation of women and minorities in the company's network of about 2,600 U.S. dealers.

"This is a great opportunity for me to plant my roots," Carver said. "I grew up poor in a single-parent household just outside of southeast Washington, D.C. My father, who by the way is a Dodge fan, encouraged me to join the National Association of Minority Auto Dealers (NAMAD). Thanks to his support and the help of NAMAD, I have undertaken the hard work to reach what I see as a significant achievement in my life."

Carver said owning Winners Circle carries an extra special meaning since it sits in an area home to Langley Air Force Base, Norfolk Naval Station, NASA and the Virginia Air and Space Center.

"Hampton is a big military area and both the military and the local community were there to help my family deal with the loss of my aunt, Sharon Carver, who was killed at the Pentagon during the 9/11 terrorist attacks," Carver said. "This is my opportunity to repay them."

Phil Langley, Head of Network Development, FCA - North America, said Winners Circle underscores what can be accomplished when strong individuals are given that extra boost.

"Our program is not only about providing the financial resources, but also developing the person so they have the tools they need to run a profitable business," Langley said. "Jarryd brings the passion and commitment to community that will help him succeed."

Candidates for the Dealer Market Investment Program apply through a process that requires demonstrated leadership skills, financial acumen and customer satisfaction, as well as a proven track record of exceptional sales performance. Candidates must also participate in FCA's dealer assessment and development program and invest substantial amounts of their own start-up capital.

The program, which also works with the Chrysler Minority Dealers Association and NAMAD, was instrumental in the opening of Northland Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram in metro Detroit and Russell Westbrook Alfa Romeo and Maserati in Van Nuys, California.

Last month, FCA launched a new Dealer Diversity site designed to support and expand the number of dealerships owned and operated by minorities and women.

The site www.minoritydealers.com provides a clearinghouse of information ranging from dealer success stories and awards to an online application process for those interested in joining the FCA dealer network.

FCA

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) is a global automaker that designs, engineers, manufactures and sells vehicles in a portfolio of exciting brands, including Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep®, Lancia, Ram and Maserati. It also sells parts and services under the Mopar name and operates in the components and production systems sectors under the Comau and Teksid brands. FCA employs nearly 200,000 people around the globe. For more details regarding FCA (NYSE: FCAU/ MTA: FCA), please visit www.fcagroup.com.

