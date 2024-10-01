Winner's Circle: Longmont's New Hub for Family Fun and Entertainment Opening November 2024

LONGMONT, Colo., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Longmont, Colorado, is about to welcome an exciting new addition to its entertainment landscape this November. Winner's Circle, a locally owned and operated family entertainment center, promises to offer a one-of-a-kind experience that blends fun, food, and community. The center, owned by Adam and Leslie Schubert, is set to open just in time for families, friends, and businesses looking for a vibrant spot to gather, play, and dine.

Adam Schubert, a retired Air Force officer, and his wife Leslie, a local dentist, are no strangers to the Longmont community. Their passion for bringing people together, combined with a desire to support local business, inspired the creation of Winner's Circle. As parents to a young daughter, the Schuberts were especially motivated to build a family-friendly destination that could be enjoyed by all ages. "We wanted to create a place that offers something for everyone, whether you're here for a family outing, a corporate event, or just a fun night out with friends," said Adam. "Winner's Circle is about creating memories."

Winner's Circle is not only committed to providing entertainment but also boosting the local economy. By the time the doors open, the center plans to employ 80 staff members, offering a significant number of employment opportunities to the community. This initiative underscores the Schuberts' dedication to supporting local growth and providing meaningful work experiences for Longmont residents.

The entertainment center promises a variety of activities to engage people of all ages. Its standout features include:

A state-of-the-art arcade featuring a range of classic and modern games.

featuring a range of classic and modern games. Duckpin bowling : A fun twist on traditional bowling that's easier for kids but equally competitive for adults.

: A fun twist on traditional bowling that's easier for kids but equally competitive for adults. Digitally scored axe throwing : Bringing a high-tech edge to this popular activity, ensuring both fun and precision.

: Bringing a high-tech edge to this popular activity, ensuring both fun and precision. Next-generation miniature golf, designed with interactive elements that take the game to a whole new level.

For those who like to unwind while enjoying some refreshments, Winner's Circle will offer two full-service bars, serving a wide variety of drinks, including craft cocktails and local brews. And for guests who enjoy discovering something off the beaten path, there may be a few unexpected surprises waiting to be uncovered within the center's lively atmosphere.

Winner's Circle is not just about play; it's about great food, too. The full restaurant will serve top-tier meals, combining quality ingredients with creative culinary flair, making it an ideal spot for a casual meal or a celebratory dinner.

To cater to corporate events, birthdays, and private gatherings, Winner's Circle will also provide private event spaces equipped for everything from team-building sessions to special occasions. Whether it's a corporate retreat or a family celebration, guests will be able to enjoy a personalized experience tailored to their needs.

Leslie Schubert emphasized the importance of creating a space where the whole community feels welcome. "We want Winner's Circle to be the kind of place where people can come to relax, have fun, and enjoy amazing food—all while being part of a local, community-driven business," she said.

As the countdown to the grand opening of the Winner's Circle continues, excitement and anticipation are building throughout Longmont. This vibrant new social venue promises to be a cornerstone of community engagement and entertainment. Media outlets and community members eager to follow the journey to its November debut are encouraged to join our mailing list at winnerscirclecolorado.com and connect with us on Facebook or Instagram .

Media Contact: Pierce McAdoo, [email protected] , +1-303-350-7505

SOURCE Winner's Circle