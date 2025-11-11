Winners in the 22nd Annual Stevie® Awards for Women in Business Announced

Women-Owned Businesses and Professionals Were Honored at an Awards Ceremony in New York City

FAIRFAX, Va., Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Stevie® Awards for Women in Business , the world's top honors for women entrepreneurs, executives, employees, and the organizations they run, have announced the 2025 winners.

The Stevie Awards for Women in Business is an international competition produced by the creators of the prestigious International Business Awards® and American Business Awards®. The Stevie is widely regarded as the world's premier business award.

Stevie Awards for Women in Business winners were announced at a ceremony on November 10 in New York City.

Finalists in the 2025 competition were announced in September. The Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award placements among the Finalists were revealed at a gala event at New York's Marriott Marquis Hotel on Monday, November 10. More than 550 nominated women professionals and their guests attended the presentations, which were broadcast live via Vimeo.

The 2025 competition attracted more than 1,500 nominations submitted by organizations and individuals in 48 nations. Winners were honored for achievements in more than 100 categories, including Executive of the Year, Entrepreneur of the Year, Most Innovative Company of the Year, Startup of the Year, and Women-Run Workplace of the Year. Over 200 business professionals from seven specialized judging committees determined the Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award winners.

Grand Stevie Award trophies were presented to five organizations that submitted the best body of entries to the competition, in their own names or in the names of one or more clients. These awards cannot be applied for directly. Grand winners were determined by the total number of Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Awards won in the competition, with a Gold Stevie win counting for 3 points, a Silver Stevie for 2 points, and a Bronze Stevie counting for 1.5.

The 2025 Grand Stevie Award winners, listed in descending order by points, are as follows:

Award Writing Services with 92 points for nine Gold, 25 Silver, and 10 Bronze Stevie Award wins on behalf of themselves and their clients

with 92 points for nine Gold, 25 Silver, and 10 Bronze Stevie Award wins on behalf of themselves and their clients Purpol Marketing Ltd., Chippenham, United Kingdom with 61 points with seven Gold, 14 Silver, and eight Bronze Stevie Award wins on behalf of themselves and their clients

Chippenham, United Kingdom with 61 points with seven Gold, 14 Silver, and eight Bronze Stevie Award wins on behalf of themselves and their clients IBM , worldwide, with 29 points, for four Gold, four Silver, and six Bronze Stevie Award wins

, worldwide, with 29 points, for four Gold, four Silver, and six Bronze Stevie Award wins RISER , Armadale, Australia with 28.5 points for six Gold, three Silver, and three Bronze Stevie Awards on behalf of themselves and clients

, Armadale, Australia with 28.5 points for six Gold, three Silver, and three Bronze Stevie Awards on behalf of themselves and clients FASSLING.ai with 25 points for four Gold, five Silver, and two Bronze Stevie Award wins

The 2025 Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award winners reflect a diverse group of large and small organizations from around the world. Notable Gold Stevie Award winners in this year's competition include:

Donna Dror, CEO , Usercentrics, Munich, Germany, for Best Female CEO of the Year – Business Service

, Usercentrics, Munich, Germany, for Best Female CEO of the Year – Business Service Courtney Spaeth, CEO , growth[period], Tysons, VA USA for Best Female Entrepreneur in Business Services - 11 to 2,500 Employees

, growth[period], Tysons, VA USA for Best Female Entrepreneur in Business Services - 11 to 2,500 Employees MeiLee Langley, Vice President of Global Indirect Marketing, Nextiva, Inc., Phoenix, AZ USA for Female Executive of the Year ñ Business Products - 11 to 2,500 Employees

Nextiva, Inc., Phoenix, AZ USA for Female Executive of the Year ñ Business Products - 11 to 2,500 Employees Jelena Bajic, VP , TELUS Digital, Toronto, Canada, for Female Executive of the Year - Consumer Services - More Than 2,500 Employees

, TELUS Digital, Toronto, Canada, for Female Executive of the Year - Consumer Services - More Than 2,500 Employees Kristen Dalton, President , Tripadvisor, Needham, MA USA for Female Thought Leader of the Year - Consumer Services

, Tripadvisor, Needham, MA USA for Female Thought Leader of the Year - Consumer Services Prof. Olivia Mirza, Western Sydney University, Sydney, Australia, for Most Innovative Woman of the Year – Industry

Western Sydney University, Sydney, Australia, for Most Innovative Woman of the Year – Industry Peta Warby, Founder , SANAME, Gold Coast, Australia, for Woman of the Year – Industry

, SANAME, Gold Coast, Australia, for Woman of the Year – Industry Security Done Easy, Cary, NC USA for Best Female Business Blogger of the Year

Cary, NC USA for Best Female Business Blogger of the Year Öksüt Madencilik , Ankara, Türkiye, for Achievement in Women-related Corporate Social Responsibility

, Ankara, Türkiye, for Achievement in Women-related Corporate Social Responsibility Theory Crew, Armadale, Australia, for Achievement in Women-related Corporate Social Responsibility

Armadale, Australia, for Achievement in Women-related Corporate Social Responsibility SuperFresh , Istanbul, Türkiye, for Achievement in Corporate Responsibility

, Istanbul, Türkiye, for Achievement in Corporate Responsibility Mastercard , Nairobi, Kenya, for Achievement in Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

, Nairobi, Kenya, for Achievement in Diversity, Equity & Inclusion PlayWise Partners , Los Angeles, CA USA for Achievement in Events & Observances Communications or PR

, Los Angeles, CA USA for Achievement in Events & Observances Communications or PR Sempra , San Diego, CA USA for Achievement in Ethical Leadership

, San Diego, CA USA for Achievement in Ethical Leadership Megaworld Lifestyle Malls, Taguig City, Philippines, for Achievement in Influencer Management

Organizations that won more than two or more Gold Stevie Awards, other than the Grand winners mentioned above, include Buy From A Black Woman, Atlanta GA USA, Chang Robotics, Jacksonville Beach, FL USA, Cherishers 818 CIC, Staffordshire, UK, Elivate, Tahoe City, CA USA, Fernwood Fitness, Melbourne, Australia, Global Touch, El Cerrito, CA USA, Health Focus Manufacturers Sydney, Australia, How Many Elephants, Alresford, UK, HR EXAM PREP with Angela, Canton, MS USA, Lisa Blair OAM, Sydney, Australia, Mastercard, Nairobi, Kenya, Megaworld Lifestyle Malls, Taguig City, Philippines, My Mountain Mover, Orange, CA USA, Pacvue, San Francisco, CA USA, Premier Inc., Washington DC, Rockwood Custom Homes, Calgary, Canada, SANAME, Gold Coast, Australia, Songue PR, San Francisco, CA, Spear & Arrow, Dubbo, Australia, The Divorce Course Podcast, Kenmore East, Australia, The Equine Practice Company, Clayfield, Australia, The Flora May Foundation, San Clemente, CA USA, The Ginsburg Firm, Brisbane, QLD Australia, Toptana Technologies, Taholah, WA USA, and Western Sydney University, Sydney, Australia.

Visit http://www.StevieAwards.com/Women for a complete list of Stevie winners by category.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Middle East Stevie Awards, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 70 nations and territories. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com .

