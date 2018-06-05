Winners of 10th Annual Marvin Architects Challenge Showcase Preeminent Architectural Design

"Marvin and our architect partners share the goal of creating beautiful, well-designed spaces that enhance people's experience," said Dondi Kazukewicz, senior manager of brand communications at The Marvin Family of Brands. "We are committed to supporting our customers as they create these meaningful spaces and are so proud to celebrate and recognize their work each year with the Architects Challenge. It is very rewarding for us to see the important role Marvin and Integrity products have in making their client's dreams a reality."

The Marvin Architects Challenge features six competitive categories: Best Contemporary, Best Transitional, Best Traditional New Construction, Best Remodel/Addition, Best Commercial and Best Historic, which was a new addition in 2018. The Best in Show winner was selected from the category finalists and will be prominently featured in Architectural Digest magazine, as well as on the publication's website. The 2018 Challenge also marked the first time the competition was open to projects using Integrity Windows and Doors, resulting in 71 submissions with Integrity product.

"When we looked at the diversity of projects entered, it was impressive to see how Marvin and Integrity's portfolios of windows and doors work for all different styles, complementing anything from modern to historic renovations," said Kreilich. "The varied range of product style was quite incredible across the vast number of submissions, making it both an honor and challenge to judge."

The winning projects are detailed below and were judged on solution-driven design, innovative use of Marvin and Integrity windows and doors, and the ability of the building or space to improve lives.

Best in Show & Best Contemporary: Pleated House – Door County, Wisconsin

Architect: Sebastian Schmaling, Johnsen Schmaling Architects

Immersed in a dense forest on the lakeshore in Wisconsin's Door County, the restrained exterior palette of this home features charred cedar siding complemented by varnished clear cedar, dark anodized aluminum, and large Marvin Ultimate Casement windows and doors—capitalizing on the natural light breaking through the trees. A Marvin Sliding Patio Door on the back of the home seamlessly connects to the woods beyond.

Best Transitional: Rosecoast Residence – St. Andrews, New Brunswick

Architects: Monica Adair and Stephen Kopp, Acre Architects

Nestled amongst the wild roses of St. Andrews' shoreline, the Rosecoast Residence overlooks Ministers Island through an expansive wall of Marvin Specialty Shapes and Ultimate Push Out Casement windows, offering incredible views of Passamaquoddy Bay and the historic Van Horne Estate Bath House. In addition to exterior materials that echo the rocky and wooded landscape, the Rosecoast Residence utilizes traditional Marvin Ultimate Double Hung Next Generation Windows with large Marvin Ultimate Sliding and Swinging French doors to create a contemporary yet formally familiar design. These strategically placed windows and doors result in a home that effortlessly blends into its environment while bringing in views of surrounding cultural landmarks.

Best Traditional New Construction: Excelsior Lake Home – Excelsior, Minnesota

Architect: Dan Nepp, AIA, ID, NCARB; TEA2 Architects

With its historic shingle-style look, the spacious Excelsior Lake Home sits prominently on Lake Minnetonka and fits in seamlessly with the community. Its main-level living area and the master suite above were strategically placed to capture beautiful lake views through rows of Marvin Ultimate Awning and Ultimate Double Hung Next Generation windows. A Marvin Ultimate Swinging French Door on the west side of the lawn creates a unique and inviting entry, while simultaneously allowing sunlight to flood the home. Marvin Ultimate French Casement Windows and Ultimate Sliding French Door with a crisp, white finish complement the interior's millwork, creating a modern experience in a home crafted to be timeless.

Best Remodel/Addition: Brooklyn Heights Remodel – Brooklyn, New York

Architect: Ben Herzog, Ben Herzog Architect, PC

A two-story addition to the back of a landmarked brownstone in this Brooklyn Heights Remodel allowed for the creation of a light-filled kitchen, new nursery and sitting area, and a study adjacent to the master bedroom suite. Spaces in the new addition are engulfed in natural light through several Marvin Ultimate Casement Windows and multiple Marvin Swinging French Doors. The exterior features original brick alongside casement windows and bold black trim made from acetylated wood product to resist rotting and fading, making this renovation one that will last for years to come.

Best Commercial: Frick Environmental Center – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Architect: Robert T. Aumer Jr., AIA; Bohlin Cywinski Jackson

Situated on the edge of Pittsburgh's wooded 644-acre Frick Park, the Frick Environmental Center is a living learning center for hands-on environmental education, providing visitors with diverse opportunities to experience a natural ecosystem while learning the technical aspects of a net-zero building. An assortment of Marvin Specialty Shapes, Ultimate Awning, Ultimate Casement and Ultimate Magnum Double Hung windows, as well as a Marvin Commercial Door, flood the center with an abundance of natural light, allowing visitors to take in the beauty of the park beyond. The LEED Platinum-certified Frick Environmental Center was recently awarded full Living Building Challenge certification, which is widely regarded as the world's most rigorous and complete building standard.

Best Historic: The Pizitz – Birmingham, Alabama

Architect: Wisznia | Architecture + Development in association with KPS Architects

Built between 1923 and 1925, The Pizitz operated as a department store until its doors closed in 1988. After multiple false starts in renovating the historic street corner building, a four-year revitalization project kicked off in 2012. Because federal and state historic tax credits were used to fund the project, any new windows had to match the originals and be approved by the National Park Service. More than 300 windows were replaced with custom Marvin Specialty Shapes, Ultimate Awning, Ultimate Casement and Ultimate Magnum Double Hung windows, completing a building that now features a food hall, shared workspace and 143 apartments.

Following their win, Marvin Architects Challenge champions are invited to attend a special event at the American Institute of Architects (AIA) Convention and take a VIP trip to Marvin's headquarters in Warroad, Minnesota, for an honors event with Marvin executives, earning AIA-CES credits during the visit. All winning projects and architects will be featured in Marvin's yearly Architects Challenge coffee table book, which is distributed to customers and industry partners.

For more information, visit MarvinWindows.com/ArchitectsChallenge.

About The Marvin Family of Brands

The Marvin Companies is a third- and fourth-generation family-owned and -operated business, headquartered in Warroad, Minnesota, with more than 5,200 employees across 10 cities throughout the United States. The Marvin Family of Brands represents Marvin's fenestration portfolio, which includes Marvin Windows and Doors and its handcrafted wood and wood clad products that are made to order; Integrity Windows and Doors, which pioneered the fiberglass window category with the introduction of its patented Ultrex® fiberglass material; and Infinity Replacement Windows, which offers homeowners a premier line of Ultrex replacement windows with distinctive design. Marvin's product portfolio also includes TruStile Doors, the leading manufacturer of made-to-order architectural interior and exterior doors. Marvin and its Family of Brands are distributed nationally through a network of independent dealers and are also exported internationally. Visit Marvin.com and TruStile.com to learn more.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/winners-of-10th-annual-marvin-architects-challenge-showcase-preeminent-architectural-design-300660043.html

SOURCE The Marvin Family of Brands

Related Links

http://www.marvin.com

