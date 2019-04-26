Winners of FCCLA Virtual Business Challenge Announced

RESTON, Va., April 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Knowledge Matters and Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) today announced the winners of the FCCLA Virtual Business Challenge (VBC) competition.

The winners of the FCCLA VB Challenge included:

First Place: That1Team (Team Members: Kaitlyn, Kyla & Dakota) - Cherokee HS, Oklahoma

Second Place: Aloha CHS (Team Members: Lake & Chandler) - Cherokee HS, Oklahoma

Third Place: Montgomery County FCCLA Senior Team 2 (Team Member: Jacob) - Montgomery County R-2 High School, Missouri

Teams of FCCLA members across the country used the Virtual Business Personal Finance simulation and competed in two rounds of the FCCLA VBC in fall 2018 and winter 2019. Teams were judged on total net worth achieved after several simulated years. The finalists from those first two competition rounds then competed in the FCCLA VB Challenge finals.

The winning team won $1,000 and will be featured at the Knowledge Matters Virtual Business booth at the FCCLA National Leadership Conference in Anaheim, CA.

"Personal finance and financial literacy are important tools and concepts for high school students to learn. The Virtual Business Personal Finance simulation used for the annual FCCLA VB Challenge gives students a thorough understanding of financial concepts that these high schoolers will be dealing with during college and as they pursue their careers," said Peter Jordan, President and CEO of Knowledge Matters. "We value our partnership with FCCLA to help coordinate the annual FCCLA VB Challenge with FCCLA chapters throughout the country."

Virtual Business Personal Finance is one of eight Virtual Business simulations designed for teaching business, marketing and personal finance to high school students.

"FCCLA students enjoy the challenge of competing in the annual FCCLA VB Challenge," said Sandy Spavone, FCCLA Executive Director. "The Virtual Business simulation provides extensive curriculum and learning on a much-needed topic - financial learning. The students combine learning with competition during the annual challenge."

About Knowledge Matters

Knowledge Matters is the leading provider of simulation-based educational content for business, marketing, and personal finance. Knowledge Matters' visual sims allow students to control their own virtual businesses - learning valuable business and marketing concepts using simulation game technology. In the past year, Knowledge Matters served more than 3,750,000 simulation-based exercises. The company's Virtual Business line of simulations have been used in over one-third of all the high schools in the United States. The company's college line of advanced simulations are used by leading universities globally. Knowledge Matters also delivers corporate training solutions to Fortune 500 clients.



About FCCLA

Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) is a dynamic and effective national student organization that helps young men and women become leaders and address important personal, family, work, and societal issues through Family and Consumer Sciences education. FCCLA has more than 164,000 members and more than 5,300 chapters from 49 state associations, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands.

Contact:

Jeff Rutherford

413-203-4431

213412@email4pr.com

SOURCE Knowledge Matters