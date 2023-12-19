Winners of LG Wonderbox 3D Art Competition to Be Revealed on The Drew Barrymore Show

News provided by

LG Electronics USA

19 Dec, 2023, 18:28 ET

Winning Digital Artwork to Also Be Featured on LG's Times Square Billboard

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics USA is set to unveil the three finalists of its annual LG Wonderbox Showcase — a 3D digital art contest for college-level art students— during tomorrow's episode of The Drew Barrymore Show airing Wednesday, Dec. 20. These talented students not only demonstrated outstanding artistic innovation but have skillfully embodied LG's brand promise and the ethos of "Life's Good." Check your local listings or visit https://www.thedrewbarrymoreshow.com/watch-on-tv for where to watch.

The top three finalists will visit The Drew Barrymore Show in an episode that spotlights the importance of creativity and optimism in the world, brought to life by the students' digital artwork. Selected for their unique vision and alignment with LG's values, the college student finalists are:

  • JaeWook Chae and YeJin Cheon from the School of Visual Arts in New York with their project named "Splendid"
  • Luke Fabricatore, Julian Dalat and Sam Miller from the College for Creative Studies in Detroit with their project "Life Path"
  • Arav Tewari from Parsons School of Design in New York with his project named "Peace is Within"

Entrants submitted their art for selection, judged based on storytelling, technical skill and showcasing "Life's Good," by a panel of judges deeply rooted within the art community. The judges include Clinton Jones, YouTuber and 3D/FX artist; Lo Harris, illustrator and design lead at the Innocence Project; and R. Kikuo Johnson, an award-winning illustrator.

To further recognize their exceptional talent, the competition winners will receive cash prizes: the 1st Place winner will be awarded $25,000, the 2nd Place winner will receive $10,000, and the 3rd Place winner will take home $5,000; additionally, each winner will enjoy an exclusive LG tech bundle, featuring an LG 27" UltraFine Monitor, LG XBOOM Bluetooth Speaker and LG TONE Free Wireless Earbuds.

Adding to the excitement of the art program, the winning college students will also have their artwork displayed on LG's iconic billboard in the heart of New York City's Times Square. The competition stands to empower emerging artists to unleash their creativity while embracing the transformative potential of art.

By encouraging participants to harness their artistic expression, Wonderbox promotes positivity and optimism through engaging 3D digital experiences. LG is steadfast in its commitment to fostering hope, inspiration, and a brighter future through its program.

"The Wonderbox Showcase serves as a valuable platform for emerging artists to exhibit their creativity and vision, reflecting LG's enduring commitment to nurturing the highest potential in artistic talent," said Jeannie Lee, Director of Corporate Marketing at LG Electronics USA. "In addition to featuring the artists' work on our Times Square billboard, we are delighted to showcase their inspiring creations on The Drew Barrymore Show. Renowned for its uplifting and positive commentary, the show provides a fitting opportunity to share LG's "Life's Good" message with a broader audience."

To learn more about the LG Wonderbox Showcase, visit www.lg.com/us/wonderbox

About LG Electronics USA
LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $68 billion global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, commercial displays, air conditioning systems, energy solutions and vehicle components. LG is a 10-time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year. The company's commitment to environmental sustainability and its "Life's Good" marketing theme encompass how LG is dedicated to people's happiness by exceeding expectations today and tomorrow. www.LG.com.

Media Contacts:

LG Electronics USA
Chris De Maria
[email protected] 

LG Electronics USA
Christin Rodriguez
[email protected]

LG-One
Jennifer Tayebi
[email protected] 

SOURCE LG Electronics USA

Also from this source

CHRIS JUNG NAMED CEO, LG NORTH AMERICA

CHRIS JUNG NAMED CEO, LG NORTH AMERICA

Chris Jung, a seasoned LG Electronics executive with extensive experience in the Americas throughout his three-decade career, has been named...

LG ANNOUNCES SECOND SEASON OF ORIGINAL MOBILE PODCAST SERIES 'TRANSPARENT CONVERSATIONS'

LG Electronics USA announced today the return of Transparent Conversations – a traveling podcast series in partnership with the NCAA® focused on...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Art

Image1

Entertainment

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Consumer Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.