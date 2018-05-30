Winners of the 11th Annual 2018 Children's & Teen Choice Book Awards Announced

The 5 finalists in each of the four categories were then voted on nationwide via a COPA-compliant online voting site, as well as by voting ballots submitted by groups organized by teachers and librarians. Voting ended on May 6, 2018, the last day of Children's Book Week, celebrating its 99th year with over 2,500 library, school, and bookstore events nationwide this year.

The announcement of the winners took place late this afternoon at BookExpo, the national trade show held at the Javits Center, in a ceremony hosted by children's book creators Selina Alko and Sean Qualls. A Silent Art Auction of 150 original works of art followed the ceremony, with Ashley Bryan as this year's honoree.

The 2018 winners are:

K – 2nd Grade Book of the Year: POOR LOUIE, written and illustrated by Tony Fucile (Candlewick Press)

3rd – 4th Grade Book of the Year: 50 WACKY THINGS ANIMALS DO, by Tricia Martineau Wagner; illustrated by Carles Ballesteros (Quarto/ Walter Foster Jr)

5th – 6th Grade Book of the Year: THE LOSERS CLUB, by Andrew Clements (Random House Children's Books)

Teen Book of the Year: THE HATE U GIVE, by Angie Thomas (HarperCollins/Blazer + Bray)

