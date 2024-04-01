Winners of the 14th Annual New Products Showcase Recognized at Global Pet Expo 2024

STAMFORD, Conn., April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Pet Products Association (APPA) and Pet Industry Distributors Association (PIDA) announced the winners of the 14th annual New Products Showcase, revealed during Global Pet Expo's "Best in Show" Awards ceremony. The Best in Show, Second and Third Place honors were awarded across 13 product categories, including Aquatic, Bird, Cat, Dog Food/Treats, Dog Products, Farm and Feed, Modern Pet, Natural Pet, Pet Sustainability, Pet Tech Innovation, Point of Purchase, Reptile and Small Animal.

"The New Products Showcase allows us to recognize revolutionary and cutting-edge products hitting the market that are a true reflection of the innovation we see throughout the pet industry," said APPA President and CEO Peter Scott. "We were especially thrilled to unveil new product categories that are reflective of the wide range of products the industry has to offer." Five new categories were introduced to this year's awards to due the advanced level of innovation on display and increased participation from exhibitors, which included Dog Food/Treats, Farm and Feed, Modern Pet, Pet Sustainability and Pet Tech Innovation.

The Pet Sustainability category, in partnership with the Pet Sustainability Coalition (PSC), showcased products that provide environmental, social and economic benefits while minimizing negative impacts on the communities in which they are sourced, produced, transported, used and disposed. "We were honored to introduce the new Pet Sustainability category with Global Pet Expo this year," said PSC Executive Director Jim Lamancusa. "APPA and PIDA clearly recognize the needs and desires of consumers with the inclusion of this award. The data shows that 71% of pet parents consider sustainability when making purchasing decisions, so a specific category to recognize best-in-class sustainable products is an incredible addition to the show's New Products Showcase!"

The New Products Showcase featured enhancements for 2024 as part of Global Pet Expo's new Innovation in Motion Experience, with modernized displays to elevate the attendee experience. "We are honored to celebrate and recognize the winners of the 2024 New Products Showcase Awards, particularly in this new space designed to be a true reflection of the innovation in the pet industry," said Celeste Powers, President of PIDA. "Each year, we look forward to seeing the unique products on display and continue to be impressed by our exhibitors' creativity and ingenuity. Congratulations to this year's winners!"

The New Products Showcase showcases the latest pet products hitting the market each year. Out of more than 1,000 submissions received this year, the following were selected as winners by show attendees:

Aquatic

Best In Show: Anubias on Lava, Pisces USA

2nd Place: Ultrascape Diamond Bluetooth Set, Aquael

3rd Place: Fluval Bio-CO2, Hagen Group

Bird

Best In Show: Happy Beaks Corky Crunchers & Humanized Bird, A&E Cage Company LLC

2nd Place: FeatherSnap Scout – Wi-Fi Solar Powered Smart Bird, Aperture Pet & Life

3rd Place: Wild Delight Squirrel Away Zero-Waste 5lb, D&D Commodities Ltd.

Cat

Best In Show: GivePet Cat Treats, GivePet

2nd Place: refillable catnip blankets, krazykitty

3rd Place: Pet Greens Live Cat Grass & Catnip, Bell Rock Growers

Dog Food/Treats

Best In Show: Dennis Boecker , Allprovide Pet Foods LLC

, Allprovide Pet Foods LLC 2nd Place: Freeze Dried USDA Organic Pumpkin Treats, A Better Treat

3rd Place: Next Level Super Premium Dog Food, Next Level Super Premium Pet Food

Dog Products

Best In Show: Happy Dingos Slow Feeder Bowl, Happy Dingos

2nd Place: Dog X Cube, GURU Pet Company

3rd Place: Charmdana Dog Bandana with Wag-Witty Charms, COLTOYS

Farm & Feed

Best In Show: Coop Combo- Hemp Fiber Nesting Mats & Bedding, All Walks

2nd Place: Poultry Pro Waterer, Poultry Pro

3rd Place: Little Coop Recouper Urban Chicken Coop Deodorizer, Coastline Global Inc.

Natural Pet

Best In Show: BetterBones Family Of Tailored Durability Chews, BetterBone

2nd Place: Natural Dish Soap Bar, Project Sudz

3rd Place: Earthz Pet Daily Health Topper, Earthz Pet

Pet Sustainability

Best In Show: Organic Cotton Dog Beds, Blankets, Crate Covers, Molly Mutt

2nd Place: Open Farm Canned Pate's and Icelandic Toppers, Open Farm

3rd Place: Dr. Bob's Wisdom® Air-Dried Dog Food From the Seed, Earth Animal

Pet Tech Innovation

Best In Show: The Uproot Clean 7-in-1 Pet Grooming Kit, Uproot Clean

2nd Place: Relaxopet Easy, Europet, Inc.

3rd Place: Mella Home Thermometer, Mella Pet Care Inc.

Point of Purchase

Best In Show: Cricket Keeper, Spectrum Brands / Global Pet Care

2nd Place: Pet Greens Live Cat Grass & Catnip, Bell Rock Growers

3rd Place: Blue Mountain Hay Small Animal Pet Hay Package, Blue Mountain Hay

Reptile

Best In Show: Exo Terra BioActive Terrarium, Hagen Group

2nd Place: ReptiFauna, Central Garden & Pet

3rd Place: Josh's Frogs Isopod & Springtail Hangers, Josh's Frogs LLC

Small Animal

Best In Show: The Roam - With Patented Paw Protection Technology, Happy Habitats

2nd Place: back 2 nature® Small Animal Bedding, Kent Pet Group Inc.

3rd Place: Little Hamster Odor Blaster - Bedding Deodorizer, Coastline Global Inc.

The Modern Pet

Best In Show: Hoggin' Dogs - Prime Rib and Pumpkin Flavors, Puppy Cake

2nd Place: Snuffle Mats, P.L.A.Y. Pet Lifestyle and You

3rd Place: Bredwell Smooches, Bredwell Ltd

