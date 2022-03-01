Winners of the 2021 Faith & Form / Interfaith Design International Awards for Religious Architecture & Art Announced

PHILADELPHIA, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Partners for Sacred Places is pleased to announce 16 winners of the 2021 Faith & Form / Interfaith Design (ID) International Awards for Religious Architecture & Art. The awards program was founded in 1978 with the goal of honoring the best in architecture, liturgical design and art for religious spaces. The 2021 awards recognized both excellence in the creation, restoration, and re-use of religious spaces and religious art, as well as excellence in the use of religious spaces for civic engagement. Michael J. Crosbie, who guided the 2021 awards jury, notes that this year the awards continued to draw a wide variety of entrants from around the world, with winning projects on sites in North America, Africa, Asia, and Europe. "The awards program is truly a slice of the latest in international architecture, the arts, restoration, adaptive re-use/re-purpose, student work, and unbuilt projects in process in the realm of sacred space."

Fernando Menis won a 2021 Faith & Form / Interfaith Design Honor Award in Religious Architecture / New Facilities for the Holy Redeemer Church and Community Centre of Las Chumberas, Tenerife, Canary Islands, Spain.
Herman Coliver Locus Architecture won a 2021 Faith & Form / Interfaith Design Honor Award in Liturgical / Interior Design for the Renovation of Temple Beth Am Sanctuary, Los Angeles, California.
The 2021 Faith & Form / Interfaith Design International Awards for Religious Architecture & Art:

Religious Architecture/New Facilities Honor Award
The Holy Redeemer Church and Community Centre of Las Chumberas Tenerife
Canary Islands, Spain
Fernando Menis, Architect

Religious Architecture/New Facilities Award
Sohelou St. Marc Catholic Chapel, Sohelou Village
Tak, Thailand
Only Human, Architect

Religious Architecture/New Facilities Award
Church of Luoyuan, Fuzhou City
Luoyuan County, China
INUCE • Dirk U. Moench / Dirk U. Moench, Architect

Religious Architecture/Renovation Award
Temple Akiba Renovation
Culver City, California
Herman Coliver Locus Architecture

Religious Architecture / Restoration Award
Trinity Church Wall Street
New York, New York
MBB Architects

Religious Architecture / Restoration Award
Saint Augustine Cathedral
Kalamazoo, Michigan
Duncan G. Stroik, LLC, Architect

Adaptive Re-Use / Re-Purpose Award
St Peter's Episcopal Church Rehabilitation
Chicago, Illinois
AltusWorks, Inc.

Liturgical/Interior Design Honor Award
Temple Beth Am Sanctuary Renovation
Los Angeles, California
Herman Coliver Locus Architecture

Liturgical/Interior Design Award
Cathedral of St. John the Baptist
Charleston, South Carolina
Conrad Schmitt Studios, Inc.

Student Work Award
Contemporary Monastery
Wimberley, Texas
Julia Martinelli

Unbuilt Work Honor Award
Chapel of Saint Agatha, Rukomo Village
Nyagatare, Rwanda
Theoklis Kanarelis, Architect

Unbuilt Work Award
Intertwined Eternities
Aptos, California
John Marx, AIA, Form4 Architecture

Unbuilt Work Award
Congregation Habonim
New York, New York
BKSK Architects

Multiple Site Engagement/Advocacy Honor Award
Historic Rural Churches of Georgia
Various locations in Georgia
Sonny Seals

Faith Community Civic Engagement Award
The Interreligious Community Project
New Haven, Connecticut
Sharing Sacred Spaces, Inc.

Faith Community Civic Engagement/Visual Arts, Performing Art, And Other Creative Collaborations Award
St. John's Episcopal Church/Downtown DC Business Improvement District's "Mural March"
Washington, D.C.
St. John's Episcopal Church, DowntownDC BID. the PAINTS Institute collective

Award winners will be recognized by Interfaith Design, a knowledge community of the American Institute of Architects, at the AIA Conference on Architecture 2022 in Chicago. Additional information can be found at sacredplaces.org/2021Awards.

Winners were selected by a panel of jurors: Grant F. Marani (Chair & Architect, New York, NY), Douglas Hanson (Architect, Marina Del Rey, CA), Marco Federico (Architectural Conservator, Philadelphia, PA), Ariana Makau (Artist & Conservator, Oakland, CA), and The Rev. Dr. Katie Day (Clergy, Cambridge, MD).

Submissions for the 2022 Faith & Form / Interfaith Design International Awards for Religious Architecture & Art will be accepted from July 1 to September 30, 2022 at faithandformawards.com.

