Winners of the 2021 Faith & Form / Interfaith Design International Awards for Religious Architecture & Art Announced

PHILADELPHIA, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Partners for Sacred Places is pleased to announce 16 winners of the 2021 Faith & Form / Interfaith Design (ID) International Awards for Religious Architecture & Art. The awards program was founded in 1978 with the goal of honoring the best in architecture, liturgical design and art for religious spaces. The 2021 awards recognized both excellence in the creation, restoration, and re-use of religious spaces and religious art, as well as excellence in the use of religious spaces for civic engagement. Michael J. Crosbie, who guided the 2021 awards jury, notes that this year the awards continued to draw a wide variety of entrants from around the world, with winning projects on sites in North America, Africa, Asia, and Europe. "The awards program is truly a slice of the latest in international architecture, the arts, restoration, adaptive re-use/re-purpose, student work, and unbuilt projects in process in the realm of sacred space."

Fernando Menis won a 2021 Faith & Form / Interfaith Design Honor Award in Religious Architecture / New Facilities for the Holy Redeemer Church and Community Centre of Las Chumberas, Tenerife, Canary Islands, Spain. Herman Coliver Locus Architecture won a 2021 Faith & Form / Interfaith Design Honor Award in Liturgical / Interior Design for the Renovation of Temple Beth Am Sanctuary, Los Angeles, California.

The 2021 Faith & Form / Interfaith Design International Awards for Religious Architecture & Art:

Religious Architecture/New Facilities Honor Award

The Holy Redeemer Church and Community Centre of Las Chumberas Tenerife

Canary Islands, Spain

Fernando Menis, Architect

Religious Architecture/New Facilities Award

Sohelou St. Marc Catholic Chapel, Sohelou Village

Tak, Thailand

Only Human, Architect

Religious Architecture/New Facilities Award

Church of Luoyuan, Fuzhou City

Luoyuan County, China

INUCE • Dirk U. Moench / Dirk U. Moench, Architect

Religious Architecture/Renovation Award

Temple Akiba Renovation

Culver City, California

Herman Coliver Locus Architecture

Religious Architecture / Restoration Award

Trinity Church Wall Street

New York, New York

MBB Architects

Religious Architecture / Restoration Award

Saint Augustine Cathedral

Kalamazoo, Michigan

Duncan G. Stroik, LLC, Architect

Adaptive Re-Use / Re-Purpose Award

St Peter's Episcopal Church Rehabilitation

Chicago, Illinois

AltusWorks, Inc.

Liturgical/Interior Design Honor Award

Temple Beth Am Sanctuary Renovation

Los Angeles, California

Herman Coliver Locus Architecture

Liturgical/Interior Design Award

Cathedral of St. John the Baptist

Charleston, South Carolina

Conrad Schmitt Studios, Inc.

Student Work Award

Contemporary Monastery

Wimberley, Texas

Julia Martinelli

Unbuilt Work Honor Award

Chapel of Saint Agatha, Rukomo Village

Nyagatare, Rwanda

Theoklis Kanarelis, Architect

Unbuilt Work Award

Intertwined Eternities

Aptos, California

John Marx, AIA, Form4 Architecture

Unbuilt Work Award

Congregation Habonim

New York, New York

BKSK Architects

Multiple Site Engagement/Advocacy Honor Award

Historic Rural Churches of Georgia

Various locations in Georgia

Sonny Seals

Faith Community Civic Engagement Award

The Interreligious Community Project

New Haven, Connecticut

Sharing Sacred Spaces, Inc.

Faith Community Civic Engagement/Visual Arts, Performing Art, And Other Creative Collaborations Award

St. John's Episcopal Church/Downtown DC Business Improvement District's "Mural March"

Washington, D.C.

St. John's Episcopal Church, DowntownDC BID. the PAINTS Institute collective

Award winners will be recognized by Interfaith Design, a knowledge community of the American Institute of Architects, at the AIA Conference on Architecture 2022 in Chicago. Additional information can be found at sacredplaces.org/2021Awards .

Winners were selected by a panel of jurors: Grant F. Marani (Chair & Architect, New York, NY), Douglas Hanson (Architect, Marina Del Rey, CA), Marco Federico (Architectural Conservator, Philadelphia, PA), Ariana Makau (Artist & Conservator, Oakland, CA), and The Rev. Dr. Katie Day (Clergy, Cambridge, MD).

Submissions for the 2022 Faith & Form / Interfaith Design International Awards for Religious Architecture & Art will be accepted from July 1 to September 30, 2022 at faithandformawards.com .

Contact: Simon Kaufman

Phone: 215-567-3234 ext. 26

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Partners for Sacred Places