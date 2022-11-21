Winners of the 4th Annual UCSF | Health Hub: Digital Health Awards Announced

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UCSF Health Hub and the Digital Health Awards team is proud to announce the ten Best in Class winning companies, 40 Rising Stars, three Rising Star Champions and two Hall of Fame inductees for the 2022 Digital Health Awards.

"This year's winners represented the amazing maturity in and continued acceleration of healthcare innovation. It's fun to be able to celebrate with the companies and do it at the HLTH conference," said Mark H. Goldstein, Executive Producer of the Digital Health Awards show and General Partner at venture capital firm Builders VC, an active investor in digital health.

The winning companies and individuals include:

The winning companies were chosen from more than 1,200 submissions based on a rigorous judging criteria. In the first round of judging, the priority was on reviewing every aspect of qualification, including customer validation, market traction, scope of problem, level of differentiation, clinical impact, clinical validation, ease of use, and cost saving. In the second round, for Best in Class track, the focus is on scope of problem, level of differentiation, impact on target users, market traction, and level of validation. For the Rising Star track, the focus was on scope of problem, level of differentiation, impact on target users, market potential, and level of validation.

Submission were evaluated by an expert team of judges in the healthcare and VC industries, including Dr. Daniel Kraft (CEO of Digital.Health), Beth Andrews (Chief Digital Health Officer, Healthcare & Life Sciences Global Alliances of Dell Technologies), Ursheet Parikh (Partner of Mayfield Fund), Cynthia Church (Chief Strategy Officer of Xealth), Blake Wu (Partner of NEA), Nindhana Paranthaman (Principal Medical Director and Medical Partner, USMA Oncology of Genentech), Michael Roizen (Chief Wellness Officer Emeritus of Cleveland Clinic) and Michael Blum , MD (CEO of BeeKeeperAI), among 800 others.

The winners were announced at a celebration at the Zouk Nightclub in Resorts World during the annual HLTH Conference in front of 1,500 guests.

"On behalf of the HLTH team, having the UCSF Health Hub Awards at HLTH was a great partnership between our organizations. The energy around the awards program on top of the energy surrounding HLTH brought the leaders of the health innovation community together," said Nancy Mastroianni, Head of Growth for HLTH.

‍About UCSF Health Hub: Digital Health Awards

Produced by UCSFHealth Hub, the Digital Health Awards, now in its 4th year, is the leading awards show in the health tech industry awarding the next best products and technologies in the digital health space. Companies from around the world can submit to have their technology reviewed and judged by our panel.

