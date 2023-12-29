Inaugurated in 2020, TADS Awards is the world's first annual international awards for the Tokenized Assets and Digitized Securities ("TADS") sectors.

The TADS Awards 2023 has selected a total of 15 winners and a number of Rising Stars for three award categories, out of the nominees from 19 countries and territories around the world.

The TADS AWARDS 2023 Award Presentation Ceremony will be held in early February 2024 at Hong Kong Cyberport

HONG KONG, Dec. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TADS Awards, the world's leading international awards for the Tokenized Assets and Digitized Securities (TADS) sectors, is delighted to announce the winners of the 4th Annual TADS Awards. This prestigious event recognizes and honors outstanding contributions and achievements in the TADS industry worldwide.

Winners of the 4th Tokenized Assets & Digitized Securities Awards, TADS AWARDS 2023 Announced

The TADS Awards 2023 celebrated the remarkable advancements and transformative power of tokenization. The winners were selected through a rigorous judging process, with industry experts and thought leaders carefully evaluating each nomination based on their expertise and insights. The participating countries and territories (listed alphabetically) include Australia, Brazil, Cayman Islands, China, Hong Kong SAR, Israel, Japan, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Singapore, Slovenia, South Africa, South Korea, Thailand, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, the United States and Vietnam. This international representation ensures a wide range of perspectives and expertise in the evaluation process.

A total of fifteen winners were carefully chosen across three award categories: "Best of Class TADS," "Ecosystem Excellence," and "Web3 Innovations." These winners represent the pinnacle of excellence in their respective fields, and their contributions have significantly impacted the TADS industry.

The TADS Awards 2023 Awards Presentation Ceremony will bring industry leaders, innovators, and visionaries together to celebrate the advancements and transformative power of tokenization. It will take place in early February 2024 at Hong Kong Cyberport.

The TADS Awards 2023 winners, Rising Stars winners and Student Award winner are:

1) "BEST OF CLASS TADS" category, for issuers of different types of Tokenized Assets & Digitized Securities -

Winners:

Private Equity Award - PUBLISH

Fixed & Commercial Asset Award - Real-X-Token

Tokenized Debt & Bond Award - Helix

Arts & Collectible Award - GemSet

Tokenized Fund Award - Frictionless Markets

Rising Stars:

2) "ECOSYSTEM EXCELLENCE" category, for service providers and vertical solution providers along the TADS value chain -

Winners:

Identity & RegTech Solution Award - Shufti Pro

Tokenization & Brokerage Solution Award - Hamsa

Custodian & Trust Solution Award - Manta Network

DeFi & Asset Management Solution Award - Harbour Industrial Capital

& Asset Management Solution Award - Trading & Liquidity Solution Award - Matrixport

Rising Stars:

3) "WEB3 INNOVATIONS" category, for technology companies and service operators from different key areas in Web3 space -

Winners:

Artificial Intelligence Solution Award - Node Nexus Network

Metaverse, AR/ER, NFT Solution Award - CanvasLand

Game, IOT & Robotic Award- LOST (Lemniscate Imagination)

(Lemniscate Imagination) SDG / ESG Solution Award - MetAmazonia

DLT, Blockchain & Cyber Security - XDC Network

Rising Stars:

4) "STUDENT" category (in collaboration with Fintechstic organized by The School of Business and Management of The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST Business School))

Winner : MDB - Tokenized Bond for the Blue Economy

Samson Lee, Chairman of the Organization Committee of TADS Awards 2023 and Founder & CEO of CSpro, expressed his excitement about the winners, stating, "We are thrilled to announce the winners of the 4th Annual TADS Awards. Congratulations to all the winners who have made significant contributions to the growth and development of the sector." He added, "This year, we are very pleased to expand the ecosystem to student communities with collaboration with The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology and The Hong Kong Polytechnic University. Their knowledge and ingenuity in the TADS area are very impressive."

Christy Yeung, Head of Fintech and Green Finance Projects at Business School of The Hong Kong University of Science & Technology commented, "In this 4th edition of Fintechstic, we are very delighted to collaborate with TADS Awards." She added, "This year, we have reached a record participation in the award with more than 800 students taking part in this annual event. Big congratulations to the champions, Ananth Dhananjay, Thomas Beaudet and Xinyue Ma from the MDB team."

Prof. Haitian Lu, Hong Kong Sustaintech Foundation Professor in Accounting and Finance, Director of Mainland Development Office and Co-Director of the Center for Economic Sustainability and Entrepreneurial Finance (CESEF) at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) commented, "The Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) has been ranked No. 1 university for blockchain in the world, according to the latest "Best Universities for Blockchain 2022" rankings by CoinDesk and is a leader in blockchain technology education and research in Hong Kong. We are very pleased to collaborate with TADS Awards to allow students to gain research experience at the forefront of the industry with real-life projects in the TADS sector, and on the other hand contributing our unique research skills and resources to support the growth of the industry."

"Since TADS Awards have been launched in 2020, as one of the organizers of this award, we are very glad to see this award has been very well-received and recognized by the international community in the TADS industry. The quality and diversity of nominees this year have been exceptional, showcasing the dynamic and innovative nature of the Tokenized Asset & Digitized Securities industry." Peter Yip, Director of Asia Pacific Digital Economy Institute, added, "In view of the growing new TechFin era, we not only promote the excellence and best practices in tokenization transformation, but also developing education and training programs for TechFin talents. Future talents are instrumental in supporting the growth and development of the blooming Tokenized Assets & Digital Securities sector. We are committed to groom new talents for the new economy!"

Stephen Law, JP, CPPCC National Committee Member and Vice Chairman at Coinstreet Group, commented, "Tokenized Assets & Digitized Securities, TADS, are global opportunities. Hong Kong has a good track record being the international financial hub because of its financial, legal and monetary systems and is the ideal city for building next generation digital asset hub. TADS Awards originated from Hong Kong, being the world's first international awards of such space and with 4 years of encouraging growth rate and successful track records enhance such vision of Hong Kong."

TADS Awards is co-organized by Asia Pacific Digital Economy Institute, Coinstreet, and DAS (Digital Asset Series) Seminars. It has received strong support from strategic partners, including (alphabetically): Accenture, Association of Family Offices in Asia, Crypto Valley Association, Deloitte Hong Kong, DLA Piper, FinTech Association of Hong Kong, Hong Kong Cyberport, IBM, InvestHK, Microsoft Hong Kong, Morningstar, Somerley Capital, The Tokenizer, and West Park Capital, among many others, plus support from its Global Ambassadors from over sixteen countries.

For more information about TADS Awards and results from the previous years, please visit https://tadsawards.org/

About TADS Awards

First launched in 2020, the Tokenized Assets & Digital Securities Awards ("TADS Awards") is the world's first annual international award for the Tokenized Assets & Digital Securities sector. Hosted annually, TADS Awards aims to nurture the growth of Web3 industries by gathering leaders and experts from across the world's financial technology and financial service sectors to establish best practices and performance standards through recognizing and honoring individuals and businesses for their distinguished achievements and contributions in TADS sectors. For more information, please visit - www.tadsawards.org

About Asia Pacific Digital Economy Institute - Co-organizer of TADS Awards

Asia Pacific Digital Economy Institute (APDEI) aims to create a center of excellence, leadership, and partnership to incubate new thinking and innovation in practice; advance thought-leadership; generate new growth opportunities; enhance the competitiveness and productivity of business; and cultivate talents to accelerate the digital economy. APDEI is a co-organizer of the Digital Asset Series ( www.digitalassetseries.org ) – a series of seminars that provides free education for the general public about the ever-growing landscape of digital assets and facilitates mass adoption. For more information, please visit - www.apdei.org

About Coinstreet - Co-organizer of TADS Awards

Founded in 2017, Coinstreet is an award-winning financial services and professional consulting firm focused in the Digital Asset sector. Coinstreet offers innovative fintech services, and business and operation solutions, covering four key business segments including: Tokenization Business, Asset Management, Web3 Enterprise Solutions, and Ecosystem Development. Over the past years, Coinstreet has helped 20+ Blockchain, Digital Asset and FinTech projects in the global market. For more information, please visit www.coinstreet.group

About CSpro (Hong Kong) Limited - Co-organizer of TADS Awards

CSpro is a joint venture between Coinstreet Holdings Limited, an award-winning technology financial services group focused in the digital asset sector, and Somerley Capital Holdings Limited, a leading financial services group in Hong Kong. CSpro provides issuance and distribution services for security token offerings to professional investors (as defined in the Securities and Futures Ordinance) and is licensed by the Securities and Futures Commission to carry out Type 1 (dealing in securities) regulated activities having CE registration number BSH213. For more information, please visit https://hk.cspro.io

About DAS Seminars

Digital Asset Series (DAS) is a series of educational seminars covering twelve (12) key topics in Digital Asset space the general public, aiming to facilitate mass adoption of digital assets. DAS is co-organized by seven (7) leading professional organizations in the digital asset ecosystem in Hong Kong, namely (alphabetically) the Asia Pacific Digital Economy Institute ("APDEI"), the Asia Security Token Alliance ("ASTA"), the Hong Kong Blockchain Association ("HKBA"), the Hong Kong Digital Asset Society ("HKDAS"), the Hong Kong Digital Finance Association ("HKDiFi"), the NFT Association of Hong Kong ("NFTAHK") and the Society of Registered Financial Planners ("HKRFP"). DAS is also supported by Invest Hong Kong, the HKSTP - Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation, the Hong Kong Cyberport , and five (5) leading universities including the HKUST Crypto-Fintech Lab at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, the CUHK Engineering FinTech Applied Research Academy (CEFAR), the LITE-lab (Law, Innovation, Technology & Entrepreneurship Lab) of Faculty of Law at The Hong Kong University, the Faculty of Digital Transformation Centre at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University, and the EMBA Programme at the City University of Hong Kong. For more information, please visit www.digitalassetseries.com

SOURCE TADS Awards