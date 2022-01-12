Winners of the Best Credit Cards, Rewards & Loyalty Programs Announced for the 2021 Prince of Travel Awards

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Prince of Travel, a website dedicated to helping Canadian consumers raise their travel game, has released its second annual "2021 Prince of Travel Awards" .

For years, Prince of Travel has been the website of choice for Canadians looking to leverage travel bonuses and points as they explore the world. But because identifying the ideal travel credit cards for an individual consumers' needs is typically time-consuming and often confusing, far too many travelers are missing out on these valuable benefits. The reader-voted Prince of Travel Awards aim to solve that problem by offering visitors a centralized resource to access detailed information on the absolute best credit cards and rewards & loyalty programs of 2021 in three distinct categories:

Best Credit Cards

Best Premium Travel Credit Card

Best Travel Credit Card

Best Small Business Travel Credit Card

Best Credit Card Signup Bonus

Best Visa Card

Best Mastercard

Best Credit Card Perk

Best Cash Back Credit Card

Best No-Fee Credit Card

Best No FX Fee Credit Card

Best New Financial Product

Best Amex Offer

Best Loyalty & Points Programs

Best Transferable Points Currency

Best Fixed-Value Points Currency

Best Airline Loyalty Program

Best Hotel Loyalty Program

Best Hotel Elite Status

Best International Award Sweet Spot

Best Domestic Award Sweet Spot

Best Promotion

Best Positive Change

Best Airlines & Hotels

Best Domestic Business Class

Best Domestic Economy Class

Best International Business Class

Best International First Class

Best Airport Lounge in Canada

Best Hotel in Canada

Best Resort in Canada

The Prince of Travel team has also compiled their thoughts and impression about the voting results. Visitors to the website will also find expert advice on selecting the perfect travel rewards cards, guidance on an optimal strategy for getting the most out of their cash back cards, and answers to their most frequently asked questions.

About Prince of Travel

Some of the most satisfying and luxurious travel experiences can be virtually free, simply by maximizing travel rewards. Prince of Travel's website was founded to help Canadian consumers raise their travel game and inspire them to head out into the world and learn more about all it has to offer.

Visitors to PrinceofTravel.com are invited to subscribe to Prince of Travel's founder, Ricky Zhang, complimentary newsletter and have weekly travel updates delivered straight to their inboxes.

