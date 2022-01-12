Winners of the Best Credit Cards, Rewards & Loyalty Programs Announced for the 2021 Prince of Travel Awards
Jan 12, 2022, 08:52 ET
VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Prince of Travel, a website dedicated to helping Canadian consumers raise their travel game, has released its second annual "2021 Prince of Travel Awards".
For years, Prince of Travel has been the website of choice for Canadians looking to leverage travel bonuses and points as they explore the world. But because identifying the ideal travel credit cards for an individual consumers' needs is typically time-consuming and often confusing, far too many travelers are missing out on these valuable benefits. The reader-voted Prince of Travel Awards aim to solve that problem by offering visitors a centralized resource to access detailed information on the absolute best credit cards and rewards & loyalty programs of 2021 in three distinct categories:
Best Credit Cards
- Best Premium Travel Credit Card
- Best Travel Credit Card
- Best Small Business Travel Credit Card
- Best Credit Card Signup Bonus
- Best Visa Card
- Best Mastercard
- Best Credit Card Perk
- Best Cash Back Credit Card
- Best No-Fee Credit Card
- Best No FX Fee Credit Card
- Best New Financial Product
- Best Amex Offer
Best Loyalty & Points Programs
- Best Transferable Points Currency
- Best Fixed-Value Points Currency
- Best Airline Loyalty Program
- Best Hotel Loyalty Program
- Best Hotel Elite Status
- Best International Award Sweet Spot
- Best Domestic Award Sweet Spot
- Best Promotion
- Best Positive Change
Best Airlines & Hotels
- Best Domestic Business Class
- Best Domestic Economy Class
- Best International Business Class
- Best International First Class
- Best Airport Lounge in Canada
- Best Hotel in Canada
- Best Resort in Canada
The Prince of Travel team has also compiled their thoughts and impression about the voting results. Visitors to the website will also find expert advice on selecting the perfect travel rewards cards, guidance on an optimal strategy for getting the most out of their cash back cards, and answers to their most frequently asked questions.
About Prince of Travel
Some of the most satisfying and luxurious travel experiences can be virtually free, simply by maximizing travel rewards. Prince of Travel's website was founded to help Canadian consumers raise their travel game and inspire them to head out into the world and learn more about all it has to offer.
