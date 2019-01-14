Winners of the inaugural Kiwi Collection Luxury Hotel Awards announced
Global luxury hotel curator and travel resource highlights the world's most exceptional hotels through its first-ever annual hotel awards
Jan 14, 2019, 12:40 ET
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kiwi Collection, a go-to luxury travel resource and booking solution for the world's leading hotels, has announced the winners of their inaugural Luxury Hotel Awards. The awards celebrate exceptional hotels around the globe that set the benchmark across 13 categories including design, sustainability, wellness and gastronomy.
From a far-flung corner of Canada, to the Chilean desert, to big city mainstays and newcomers, this year's award winners are a 2019 hotlist of where to travel and stay. Leading the pack as the Best Overall ("WOW Pick of the Year") winner is Paris' iconic Hôtel de Crillon, a Rosewood Hotel, recognized for its reverential modernization project that took over four years to complete.
"As an authority on luxury travel, we look at hotels as more than a place to lay your head at the end of the day—our hotels create lasting memories and inspire travel stories that are worth sharing again and again. This year's awards highlight 13 hotels that are truly destinations in their own right." – Brian Mumby, President & Co-Founder, Kiwi Collection
The 2019 Kiwi Collection Hotel Award Winners:
WOW Pick of the Year
Hôtel de Crillon, a Rosewood Hotel, Paris
Best New Hotel
The Murray, Hong Kong
Most Anticipated Comeback
Raffles Singapore
Best Family-Friendly Hotel
Verdura Resort, Italy
Most Romantic Hotel
Iconic Santorini
Best Sustainable Luxury
Singita, Africa
Best Boutique Hotel
El Fenn, Marrakech
Best Pool View
Park Hotel Vitznau, Switzerland
Best Beach Hotel
Amanyara, Turks & Caicos
Best Gourmet Getaway
Meadowood Napa Valley, California
Best Wellness Retreat
Ananda – in the Himalayas, India
Best Far-Flung Escape
Fogo Island Inn, Canada
Best Adventure
Explora, Chile
About Kiwi Collection
Kiwi Collection is the world's most diverse curated collection of luxury hotels spanning more than 2200 hotels in 130 countries. Since 2003, Kiwi Collection has provided expert guidance on the best hotels—from boutique gems to celebrated luxury brands. All hotels in the collection are hand-selected and reviewed by industry experts before being invited to join. Kiwi Collection guests receive exclusive hotel perks, complimentary concierge services and the best rates guaranteed. The company also powers and manages Visa's global hotel program for their affluent cardholders. To explore the collection, visit: KiwiCollection.com. #carewhereyoustay
