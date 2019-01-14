Winners of the inaugural Kiwi Collection Luxury Hotel Awards announced

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kiwi Collection, a go-to luxury travel resource and booking solution for the world's leading hotels, has announced the winners of their inaugural Luxury Hotel Awards. The awards celebrate exceptional hotels around the globe that set the benchmark across 13 categories including design, sustainability, wellness and gastronomy.

From a far-flung corner of Canada, to the Chilean desert, to big city mainstays and newcomers, this year's award winners are a 2019 hotlist of where to travel and stay. Leading the pack as the Best Overall ("WOW Pick of the Year") winner is Paris' iconic Hôtel de Crillon, a Rosewood Hotel, recognized for its reverential modernization project that took over four years to complete.

"As an authority on luxury travel, we look at hotels as more than a place to lay your head at the end of the day—our hotels create lasting memories and inspire travel stories that are worth sharing again and again. This year's awards highlight 13 hotels that are truly destinations in their own right." – Brian Mumby, President & Co-Founder, Kiwi Collection

The 2019 Kiwi Collection Hotel Award Winners:

WOW Pick of the Year

Hôtel de Crillon, a Rosewood Hotel, Paris

Best New Hotel

The Murray, Hong Kong

Most Anticipated Comeback

Raffles Singapore

Best Family-Friendly Hotel

Verdura Resort, Italy

Most Romantic Hotel

Iconic Santorini

Best Sustainable Luxury

Singita, Africa

Best Boutique Hotel

El Fenn, Marrakech

Best Pool View

Park Hotel Vitznau, Switzerland

Best Beach Hotel

Amanyara, Turks & Caicos

Best Gourmet Getaway

Meadowood Napa Valley, California

Best Wellness Retreat

Ananda – in the Himalayas, India

Best Far-Flung Escape

Fogo Island Inn, Canada

Best Adventure

Explora, Chile

To learn more about this year's award winners, visit:

KiwiCollection.com/inspiration/luxury-hotel-awards

About Kiwi Collection

Kiwi Collection is the world's most diverse curated collection of luxury hotels spanning more than 2200 hotels in 130 countries. Since 2003, Kiwi Collection has provided expert guidance on the best hotels—from boutique gems to celebrated luxury brands. All hotels in the collection are hand-selected and reviewed by industry experts before being invited to join. Kiwi Collection guests receive exclusive hotel perks, complimentary concierge services and the best rates guaranteed. The company also powers and manages Visa's global hotel program for their affluent cardholders. To explore the collection, visit: KiwiCollection.com. #carewhereyoustay

Media Contact:

Terrene Conway

Director, Marketing + Partnerships

Phone: +1.778.839.3721

terrenec@kiwicollection.com

