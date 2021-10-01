Winners of The Reusies Announced by Upstream and Closed Loop Partners

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Last night four heroes of the reuse movement were announced as winners of the National Reuse Awards (aka The Reusies) among an audience of policymakers, investors, corporate and NGO leaders, and other influential attendees working towards a world without waste. The virtual awards show was presented by Upstream , a non-profit sparking innovative solutions to plastic pollution, in partnership with Closed Loop Partners , a circular economy-focused investment firm and innovation center.

"Never has recognition of heroes in the reuse movement been more crucial as we experience the multiple effects of climate change and plastic pollution in the air, on land and in our oceans," said Matt Prindiville, CEO and Chief Solutioneer at Upstream. "The recipients of The Reusies are true trailblazers and game-changing innovators of the growing reuse economy."

Recipients of The Reusies accepted their honor during a one-hour event hosted by TV personality and science communicator Danni Washington. The winners are:

Activist of the Year: Crystal Dreisbach

Fan Favorite Reuse Company: Plaine Products

Most Impactful Community Leadership: Reusable LA

Most Innovative Reuse Company: Rheaply

Added Bridget Croke, managing director at Closed Loop Partners: "Scaling reuse systems is critical if we are to address the mounting global waste challenge. The winners of The Reusies demonstrate how individuals and organizations are paving a better pathway forward."

The awards were interspersed with thought leadership panels discussing the importance of advancing a more circular economy that included Prindiville and Croke, visual artist and activist Benjamin Von Wong and Fast Company senior staff writer Elizabeth Segran.

The show also featured performances by singer Kori Withers and other special guest appearances, and was followed by a virtual networking reception for VIPs ("Very Important Protectors" of the planet). For those who could not attend and would like to view bonus footage of the panels and other highlights, go to Upstream's YouTube channel . You can learn more about all the finalists and what was featured in the show by visiting The Reusies official event program . To receive more information, sign up for Upstream's newsletter at upstreamsolutions.org/sign-up .

