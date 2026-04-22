Winners Unleashed, Nationwide Reveals the Wackiest Pet Names of 2026

Internet Browser, Cheddar Big Booty Cheeseburger and Space Cowboy Take Top Honors

COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The votes are in, and Nationwide has officially crowned the winners of its 2026 Wacky Pet Names campaign. Pet lovers across the country cast their ballots to determine the most imaginative, unexpected, and downright unforgettable pet names of the year.

Taking home the title of Wackiest Pet Name of 2026 are*:

Top Dog: Internet Browser , a Plott hound from San Antonio, Texas

, a Plott hound from San Antonio, Texas Top Cat: Cheddar Big Booty Cheeseburger , a longhair feline with maximum flavor from Benton, Arkansas

, a longhair feline with maximum flavor from Benton, Arkansas Top Exotic Pet: Space Cowboy, a bearded dragon living life on his own terms from Fuquay-Varina, North Carolina

Each year, Nationwide pet insurance team recognizes the most bold and unforgettable names among its roster of newly enrolled pets. The top 10 wackiest dogs, cats, and exotic pet names were put to a public vote that ran April 13-17 with a record 200,000+ votes counted.

The pet's families will celebrate their wins with a professional photo shoot with their pet and a gift card to create a custom pet portrait.

Here are the finalists, click here to view the full list of all 30 nominees.

Nationwide's Wacky Pet Names campaign highlights the real families behind every funny name and why they choose Nationwide to protect their pets.

It's a wacky world out there. Be ready for the unexpected with protection from Nationwide pet insurance. To explore pet health insurance coverage for dogs, cats and many avian and exotic pets, visit petinsurance.com.

*These are actual pet names chosen by actual owners, reflecting their pets' unique personalities and the owner's interests and passions. No connection or relationship to the inspiration is implied.

About Nationwide

Nationwide, a Fortune 100 company based in Columbus, Ohio, is one of the largest and strongest diversified financial services and insurance organizations in the United States. Nationwide is rated A+ by Standard & Poor's. An industry leader in driving customer-focused innovation, Nationwide provides a full range of insurance and financial services products including auto, business, homeowners, farm and life insurance; public and private sector retirement plans, annuities and mutual funds; excess & surplus, specialty and surety; and pet, motorcycle and boat insurance.

For more information about Nationwide and Nationwide's ratings, visit www.nationwide.com or Company Ratings -- Nationwide.

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Contact:

Lyndsey Kleven

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SOURCE Nationwide