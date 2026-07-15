Americans Aren't Giving Up on the American Dream, They're Redefining It as Financial Stability

New Nationwide Financial Growth & Protection Index finds rising financial pressures are shifting consumer priorities from building wealth to protecting what they have.

Key takeaways

84% say the American Dream is now more about financial stability than building wealth.

Americans are leaning toward financial protection over growth as economic pressures reshape priorities.

While 70% expect to improve their finances, many lack key financial protections.

COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Americans still believe they can achieve financial success, but the definition of success is changing. According to the first-ever Nationwide Financial Growth & Protection Index powered by the Nationwide Retirement Institute, rising costs and economic uncertainty are reshaping the American Dream with consumers increasingly prioritizing financial stability, resilience and protection over traditional measures of wealth accumulation.

The Nationwide Financial Growth & Protection Index, which measures how consumers balance financial growth and financial protection, scored Americans at 54 on a 100-point scale, indicating consumers are slightly more protection-oriented than growth-oriented overall. That shift is reflected in how Americans now view financial success: 84% say the American Dream is now more about financial stability than building wealth, while the same percentage believe it is harder to get ahead financially than it was for previous generations.

For many Americans, this mindset is shaped by the pressures of everyday financial life. Nearly seven in 10 consumers (68%) reduced spending over the past year to improve their financial situation, while 45% dipped into savings to cover essential expenses. Three-quarters (75%) say their primary financial focus is covering basic expenses, and 74% say they are simply trying to stay financially afloat, suggesting many Americans are making financial decisions from a place of protection rather than ambition.

Together, the findings suggest Americans are not abandoning financial ambition, but they are making decisions from a more defensive position — focused first on protecting their households, preserving progress and avoiding setbacks.

"Financial progress still matters to Americans, but the path to achieving it has changed," said Craig Hawley, President and COO of Nationwide Financial. "People still want to build wealth, but today's environment has made financial stability and resilience just as important. Protecting what you've worked hard to build has become a critical part of achieving long-term financial success."

Optimism Outpaces Preparation

Despite today's financial pressures, Americans remain optimistic about their future. Seven in 10 consumers (70%) believe they can significantly improve their financial situation over the next five years, while nearly six in 10 (59%) expect their income to increase meaningfully over time.

However, many have yet to take steps to protect the financial future they expect. Just 30% have taken steps to protect against income loss due to illness or injury, and more than one-quarter (27%) say they would not be financially protected at all if their household's primary income earner could no longer work. The findings point to a growing gap between consumers' financial aspirations and the safeguards they have in place to protect them.

That disconnect is especially evident when it comes to retirement planning. More than eight in 10 consumers (81%) say they would prefer a guaranteed, predictable retirement income stream over higher-growth investments, yet only 24% currently have products or strategies designed to reduce market risk in retirement.

As Americans increasingly define financial success through the lens of stability, the findings suggest many are still looking for practical ways to translate that priority into a long-term strategy.

Helping Americans Balance Growth and Protection

The Index also points to an opportunity for financial guidance that reflects how consumers are thinking about their financial futures. Nearly three-quarters of consumers (74%) say they would be more likely to work with a financial advisor who could help protect them financially.

Employer-sponsored retirement plans remain the most common retirement savings vehicle among Americans, creating an important opportunity for retirement planning professionals, including financial advisors and those supporting workplace retirement plans, to help workers build strategies that support long-term growth while preparing for unexpected challenges.

"Our findings suggest retirement planning is entering a new chapter," said Hawley. "Building wealth remains essential, but consumers also want confidence that their savings can support them through market volatility, longer lifespans and life's unexpected challenges. That creates an opportunity for financial advisors and workplace retirement plans to bring growth and protection together in a way that better reflects how Americans are preparing for retirement today."

To learn more about the first-ever Nationwide Financial Growth & Protection Index, view an infographic, review the data or view a blog post from Craig Hawley.

Methodology

The Nationwide Financial Growth & Protection Index research was conducted online in the United States among 2,000 adults age 22 and older. The survey was fielded May 1–14, 2026. Respondents were nationally representative by age, gender, race/ethnicity, region, employment status and income level. The Index measures how consumers balance financial growth and financial protection by evaluating responses across three dimensions: mindset, actions and confidence. Individual pillar scores were weighted and combined to produce an overall Index score ranging from 0 to 100, with lower scores indicating a stronger growth orientation and higher scores indicating a stronger protection orientation.

About Nationwide

Nationwide, a Fortune 100 company based in Columbus, Ohio, is one of the largest and strongest diversified financial services and insurance organizations in the United States. Nationwide is rated A+ by Standard & Poor's. An industry leader in driving customer-focused innovation, Nationwide provides a full range of insurance and financial services products including auto, business, homeowners, farm and life insurance; public and private sector retirement plans, annuities and mutual funds; excess & surplus, specialty and surety; and pet, motorcycle and boat insurance.

For more information about Nationwide and Nationwide's ratings, visit www.nationwide.com or Company Ratings -- Nationwide.

Nationwide Investment Services Corporation (NISC), member FINRA, Columbus, OH. Nationwide Retirement Institute is a division of NISC.

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SOURCE Nationwide