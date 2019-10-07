Winning Experiences At MGM Northfield Park

NORTHFIELD, Ohio, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MGM Northfield Park announced a record month for jackpots in September, totaling over $8 million, and a year to date total of $75 million. Both figures represent all-time highs in the property's six-year history, and place MGM Northfield Park among the highest payout percentages in Ohio.

"We are pleased to see our guests winning in record numbers and this is the perfect way to introduce our brand to this community," said Chris Kelley, President and Chief Operating Officer of MGM Northfield Park.

In October, MGM Northfield Park features a partnership with Northeast Ohio's favorite chocolatier, Malley's Chocolates. The giveaway includes 70,000+ candy bars containing "golden tickets" giving all guests the chance to win up to $25,000 in cash and a Dodge Ram every Sunday. October also includes a star-studded entertainment lineup in Center Stage, including Styx, Dane Cook and Toto.

MGM Northfield Park is Ohio's award-winning gaming, dining, and entertainment destination, located on the Northfield Park harness racing grounds, which offers more than 200 live harness races each year. The racino offers more than 2,200 gaming devices; an array of dining options such as Kosar's Wood-Fired Grill, Concerto Italian Kitchen and TAP Sports Bar; unparalleled live music and comedy events at Center Stage, a concert-style music venue, and The Neon Room, a high-energy lounge; and hosts guests for a variety of corporate and special events. The property also boasts a retail shop and state-of-the-art gas service station and car wash. For more information, visit www.mgmnorthfieldpark.com.

