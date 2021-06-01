Winning Moves Games USA Looking To Expand Portfolio

DANVERS, Mass., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Winning Moves Inc. (dba Winning Moves Games USA), a leading game and puzzle manufacturer with over 25 years of successful operations in North America, is looking to expand its portfolio of classic, retro, cool & fun products!



Winning Moves Games USA has a strong product line, solid financials, excellent production, forecasting, and operations systems. We have meaningful long term working relationships with trade customers and have delivered significant results, year after year.

In addition, we have decades long, enduring partnerships and licensing deals with major toy/game corporations. Licensors trust Winning Moves Games USA to produce high-quality products featuring their brands. We can do the same for you.

If you are a business owner with a great game, puzzle, toy (or line) and you are looking for the right partner to help take on the heavy lifting, reach out to us.

Under a licensing deal, Winning Moves Games USA would take over production, inventory, forecasting, warehousing and sales. You could continue to develop new products or you could pass the entire process over to Winning Moves Games USA. This is how one of our best sellers, Pass The Pigs®, came to be a key part of our portfolio.

Let's start a discussion about your product and see where it takes us. Your product could be the next great add to our "winning" portfolio.

Please send inquiries to the Winning Moves Games USA Team at: [email protected].

About Winning Moves Games USA

Winning Moves Games USA is a Massachusetts based maker of both new and classic board games, card games and puzzles including PASS THE PIGS®, NO STRESS CHESS®, and many more wonderful family favorites. Since 1995 Winning Moves USA has delighted game players with hours of fun-filled, safe entertainment at a reasonable price. Winning Moves Games USA's games are available at specialty book, toy, & game retailers nationwide and at www.winning-moves.com.

