Winning Never Felt So Sweet! WWE Hall of Famer and TV Personality, Brie Garcia, Crowns Candy Crush's 2024 All Stars Champion, Ben From Ohio With $500,000 At Live Final In Los Angeles, California

NEW YORK, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a nail-biting 2-month tournament, the 2024 Candy Crush All Stars® Live Final took place in Los Angeles, California. The final was officially hosted by Brie Garcia, WWE Hall of Famer, TV Personality, and Podcaster who joined the top Candy Crush players in the world as they went head-to-head for their chance to win the coveted title.

After a fierce final, 23-year-old Ohio native, Ben C, was crowned Candy Crush's All Stars Champion of 2024, taking home $500,000 and a one-of-a-kind championship ring from Icebox, inspired by the iconic Candy Crush All Stars Candies.

After entering Candy Crush All Stars, one of the largest tournaments in casual mobile gaming, Ben spent his time competing while recovering from surgery. "It feels epic to say that I'm the ultimate All Stars champion of 2024! I started competing in the tournament while I was recovering from surgery, that's when I had time to think about my moves and plan my strategy" Ben explained. "It's been an unforgettable experience to compete alongside players who all share your passion for Candy Crush, being able to bond over that has been amazing and I've made friends for life."

Ben wasn't the only one out for All Stars status, competing against players from around the globe, where Suzanne S, from Stockholm, Sweden, and Verissa T, from Atlanta, finished second and third out of the group of finalists, taking home $250,000 and $100,000.

The finalists were joined by host, Brie Garcia, who announced Ben as this year's winner. "I'm a huge fan of Candy Crush and have been playing for years, so it was an honor to be in the presence of greatness. The All Stars finalists are nothing short of athletes!" Brie Garcia explained. "I usually play while I'm traveling for work because it helps me relax and unwind, but the Live Final has really brought out my competitive side again! I had so much fun hosting the tournament and even learned a few tips and tricks to level up my gameplay. Maybe 2025 will be the year I take home the title myself!"

Now in its fourth year, the free-to-enter Candy Crush All Stars® tournament began on March 28, 2024, with over 15 Million players competing through multiple rounds. To qualify for the Live Final, players needed to move through each stage collecting as many All Stars purple Candies as possible, resulting in 11.4 Trillion Candies collected and 2.2 Billion levels completed.

"Each year, the dedication and passion from our players amaze everyone at King. We're thrilled to crown Ben as this year's champion and to continue creating life-changing experiences for our community," said Todd Green, General Manager of the Candy Crush Franchise at King.

Candy Crush Saga is available to download and play for free on iOS and Android.

About Candy Crush Saga

Candy Crush Saga is one of the world's most popular mobile games. Millions of players around the globe match colorful candies in combinations of three or more to win points, defeat obstacles and progress through more than 16,000 levels. In November 2022, Candy Crush Saga celebrated its 10-year anniversary. Candy Crush Saga is available to download for free from the Apple App Store, Google Play, Amazon App store, Windows App Store and Facebook.

About King

With a mission of Making the World Playful, King is a leading interactive entertainment company with more than 20 years of history of delivering some of the world's most iconic games in the mobile gaming industry, including the world-famous Candy Crush® franchise, as well as other mobile game hits such as Farm Heroes Saga®. Candy Crush was the top-grossing franchise in U.S. app stores for six years, and King games are played by more than 200 million monthly active users. King, a part of Activision Blizzard which was acquired by Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), has game studios in Stockholm, Malmö, London, Barcelona and Berlin and offices in Dublin, San Francisco, New York, Los Angeles and Malta. More information can be found at King.com or by following us on LinkedIn , @lifeatking on Instagram, or @king_games on X.

