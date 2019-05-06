Winning streak for PACIFIC Digital Group continues

SAN DIEGO, May 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PACIFIC, the Discovery Group, was named a winner of two gold Stevie® Awards from the 17th Annual American Business Awards, and a winner of a Gold ADDY® Award of the American Advertising Awards for the Southern California district.

These accolades were awarded to PACIFIC's pro bono campaign, Donate a Selfie, for the San Diego Blood Bank. It took gold for the Stevie Award categories of Web –Non-Profit Organizations and Communications or PR Campaign of the Year – Non-Profit/Charity and in the category of Cross Platform in the Public Service Announcement (PSA) for the Southern California American Advertising Awards.

"These awards validate how critical storytelling is in a campaign," said Norman Brauns, CEO of PACIFIC. "We're overjoyed to see our design and strategy support a great cause within this successful cross-channel campaign."

The Donate a Selfie campaign embodies PACIFIC's One Story approach, telling a robust and connected narrative across several touch points throughout the consumer journey, with the objective of increasing blood donations and awareness from the millennial target audience. The campaign integrates many of PACIFIC's services, including analytics, communications, design, search, social media, and paid media.

"I love this. Simple, smart, and effective. Few submissions for campaign of the year have shown real results," commented one American Business Award judge. "Your program does, and the fact that you did it all so simply makes me admire you all the more. This should win!"

The Stevie Awards will be presented at a ceremony on June 11, 2019, at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York. Last year, the group won two awards for two different client campaigns. The Stevie's (American Business Awards) are the United States' premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the United States are eligible to submit nominations. More than 3,800 nominations from all organizations in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration and over 200 worldwide professionals participate in the judging process to select this year's winners.

For the ADDYs, the campaign is automatically entered into the national stage of the American Advertising Awards, the next round of competition. The campaign originally won gold at the local awards level in San Diego before taking the same honor at the regional competition. The American Advertising Awards is the advertising industry's largest competition. Its mission is to recognize and reward the creative spirit of excellence in the art of advertising.

