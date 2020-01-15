Winning Streak Sports, Jardine Associates Announce Exclusive Five Year College & Campus Retail Partnership Covering Nearly 95% Of The Total USA College Marketplace

LENEXA, Kan., Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Winning Streak Sports – A Granite Bridge Partners Company and Jardine Associates announced today an exclusive five-year partnership and representation agreement that will service nearly 95% of the entire U.S. college bookstore and campus retailers via Jardine's retail clients; Barnes and Noble College, Follett Corporation and the Jardine's' independent college bookstore and campus clients. This makes Winning Streak the top retailer in their category and one of the elite distributors in the $4.6 billion collegiate licensed retail space. The announcement comes off a landmark 2019 year which saw the launch of a new standalone brand "Varsity Vault by Winning Streak" giving the company one of the largest shares of IP of any global sports licensing and marketing business.

"It is with a great excitement and humility that we are looking forward to this agreement and could not be more pleased to welcome Joe Marrinan and his entire team at Jardine as well our new friends at Barnes and Noble, Follett Corporation and the many Independent College retailers to the Winning Streak portfolio of clients," Winning Streak CEO Chris Lencheski said. "Our approach combines our best-in-class premium licensed products with some of the most robust digital marketing assets from social marketing to influencer chat-bots in all of sports licensing marketing."

Winning Streak's position will now be as the worldwide leader in providing and distributing one of the three most lucrative and coveted collectable elements in the collegiate licensing world; high end premium flock wool banners and pennants. In addition to a massive retail presence, their sales will be backed by large scale digital and targeted social campaigns to drive awareness, distribution and sales across the college space. The entire category is seeing momentum, thanks in large part to increasingly strategic brand partnerships and this is in evidence with Jardine and Winning Streak Sports.

"I could not be happier with our partnership with Winning Streak," said Joe Marrinan, Chairman of Jardine Associates. "We pride ourselves in partnering with the 'Best in Class' vendors for each of the product categories we represent, and Winning Streak certainly fits that title for the pennant and banner category of our industry as one of the most innovative and forward thinking companies in our industry today. The way they are incorporating social media and technology into their sales strategy is light years ahead of most of the vendors in our marketplace."

This is the first in a series of new communications regarding new hires and acquisitions that will brought forward in 2020 by Winning Streak Sports over the next coming weeks and months.

About Winning Streak Sports

Headquartered in suburban Kansas City, Winning Streak Sports is a leading licensed premium hard goods product in professional sports and entertainment. Winning Streak Sports over the years has enjoyed long-standing relationships with the NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS, NFLPA, MLBPA, PGA, The Indianapolis 500 Mile Race, IndyCar, NCAA schools, Heisman Ceremony, NFL Hall of Fame, MLB Hall of Fame, NBA Hall of Fame, NHL Hall of Fame, US Military and many major global football brands like Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea and the Mexican national team. With a full suite of creative, logistics, legal, financial, operational, in-house sales and marketing meeting with a global team of independent representatives and distributors; Winning Streak Sports products grace the stores of leading retailers and are offered on multiple global e-commerce platforms. Winning Streak Sports products have been featured in many movies, television shows both scripted and unscripted and have appeared on multiple national sports studio shows. Finally, Winning Streak Sports products have been to space aboard a NASA administered space program. Consumers may enjoy Winning Streak Sports at winningstreaksports.com

About Jardine Associates

Jardine Associates was established in 1982 as a national sales representative company servicing the college bookstore marketplace. 38 years later we have grown into one of the largest providers of NCAA logoed gift products in our industry. We service over 4,000 college bookstores and fanshops and also own every collegiate license in the country. We act as a sales representative company for several of the largest vendors in our industry. Jardine's sister company, J&A Marketing, is one of the largest military brokerage companies in the world. We operate in 28 different countries servicing every U.S. Military Exchange worldwide.

About Granite Bridge Partners LLC

Granite Bridge Partners LLC is a lower middle market private equity investment firm. Granite Bridge targets control investments in companies with EBITDA of between $2 million and $12 million in the following sectors: consumer products and services, outsourced business services and niche manufacturing. For more information visit www.granitebridge.com

