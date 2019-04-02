Winning the Bid of HK e-ID Project, Ping An Technology Helps Build Smart City for HK

HONG KONG, April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 29, the HK SAR government officially announced that Ping An Technology and OGCIO had signed a contract on February 29, 2019, to be a service provider for the establishment, support and maintenance of Category A and Category B of the electronic personal identity (e-ID) system to assist the HK SAR government in building e-ID system.

The HK SAR government will provide e-ID to all Hong Kong residents to enable them to conduct online transactions via unique electronic identification, to promote a new economic service model directly to citizens, and to provide key electronic infrastructure for HK's smart city project.

Ericson Chan, CEO of Ping An Technology, said: "The e-ID project is the framework for building a smart city in Hong Kong. Participation in the project is conducive to helping Ping An Technology further develop the overseas practice of smart city."

With 99.8% of the recognition accuracy and the minimum wave amplitude, its face recognition technology has reached the world's leading level. In addition, its face recognition technology has been widely and deeply applied in more than 400 fields, including airport security, community intelligent management, financial risk control, medical insurance, social welfare security, railway facilities connection and a series of high security areas. At present, face recognition technology has been integrated into Ping An Pi-comprehensive identity verification platform, which integrates many AI algorithms such as biopsy detection, OCR recognition, voiceprint recognition and so on. The platform service has been extended to Southeast Asia and other overseas areas.

In the bidding process, Ping An Technology always upholds the attitude of legitimacy and compliance, and actively practices the enterprise concept of "Technology made life easier". Ericson Chan further added, "We hope that the application of technology can benefit more people. Ping An Technology has accumulated core technologies in AI, blockchain and cloud computing, and has gained rich practical experience in China. Previous cooperation with the HK SAR government e-ID project prove Ping An Technology's ability and experience in overseas markets. In the next stage, Ping An Technology will apply its landing technology in a wider area to help improve the technology application in local areas.

Ping An Technology is the core technology arm of Ping An Group, using AI, cloud and other cutting-edge technologies to develop and operate mission-critical platforms and services that support financial services, medical health, automotive services, real estate services, and smart cities. With "Cloud Infinity" as its value proposition, Ping An Technology is actively practicing the corporate philosophy of "Professionalism makes life simpler", and is determined to become a global leading "AI+Cloud" company.

Ping An Technology, as the high-tech kernel of the Ping An Group, has applied its technology solutions to more than 400 scenarios, incubating new technology-driven businesses and helping build ecological closed-loop. Ping An Cloud has formed full-stack service capabilities from IDC infrastructure to SaaS. Through Ping An Cloud, the ecological platform has been built to serve 500 million users and enabled a better future with technology globally.

