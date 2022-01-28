Winning the ESG Race: CSE's Research identifies ESG TOP 10 Performing companies in 16 leading sectors

CSE's Research identifies ESG TOP 10 Performing companies in 16 leading sectors in US and Canada Tweet this

The event hosted as Guest Speakers Neil Stewart, Director of Corporate Outreach in the Value Reporting Foundation, Reeshemah Howard, Sustainability Mission Leader of GM and Sam Mitchell, Global Sustainability Director of Oracle. The panel discussion focused on good ESG practices, highlighted challenges and opportunities and how business leaders can effectively leverage ESG practices in a strategic way.

Neil Stewart described the consolidation of standards into the new International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB) to meet investors' needs, while Rae Howard talked about reaching GM's carbon neutrality goals and achieving their science-based targets and Sam Mitchell shared Oracle's focus on Sustainability, and stressed the 3 major steps of action: assess the reality, set your goals and then act.

Nikos Avlonas, President of CSE and host of the event, presented the 2022 ESG, Net-Zero and Circular Economy Trends and commented "We are happy to be one of the oldest players in this field, actively assisting global transformation for a net zero planet, for more than 15 years now, by qualifying Sustainability - ESG practitioners and providing advanced advisory services and tools to FT 500 and Government organizations. Reaching a new record of 8,000 Sustainability Practitioners from 90 Countries makes CSE one of the most important influencers in ESG -Net Zero integration globally."

About CSE - The Center for Sustainability and Excellence (CSE) www.cse-net.org

CSE is one of the leading ESG Consulting and Educational organizations specializing in maximizing social, economic and environmental impact. CSE helps FORTUNE 500 and other organizations around the globe improve their ESG Ratings and create purpose-driven Strategies and ESG Reports.

CSE is also one of the leading Certification organizations that have qualified over 8,000 Sustainability and ESG professionals in 90 countries with its global Certified Sustainability –ESG Practitioner Program.

