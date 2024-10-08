WINNING THE MOM VOTE COULD DETERMINE WHO WINS THE PRESIDENCY

Women are the largest demographic of voters, and the majority of women are mothers. Moms share their opinions on the election in a new BSM Media survey.

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2020 US Census Bureau report indicates that there are more than 168 million women in the US, and according to the Chamber of Mothers, the majority—85 million—are mothers. BSM Media, the leading full-service media company specializing in marketing to moms, surveyed moms across the US about the upcoming presidential election.

This nationally representative survey queried over 500 moms of various races and age demographics, whose children span from infancy to adulthood. The survey identifies what qualities moms look for in a presidential candidate, the top issues that will determine who they vote for, where they source their political content, and who is in moms' circles of influence.

US Census Bureau post-2020 election statistics noted that there were 120 million women registered to vote and that voter turnout showed the number of women voters dominated the number of male voters—82 million compared to 72 million؅. This is a strong indication that voting moms will play a pivotal role in who will become president in 2024.

"The power of the mom vote is measurable and significant. Mothers are fundamentally leaders in our culture and society. When moms share their opinions and beliefs, they influence other moms, family members, and partners or spouses, which is a vote multiplier," says Maria Bailey, author of "Marketing to Millennial Moms" and CEO of BSM Media. "The nuance is that women (and moms) are voters with diverse opinions, which makes this survey highly relevant."

Issues moms care about

The surveyed mothers were clear about the issues at the top of the list for them: the economy/inflation, border security, and women's rights, followed closely by reproductive rights and education. The greatest number of respondents put the economy as their number one issue. Bailey adds, "It is not a surprise that as the chief money manager of the household, moms care about the economy when inflation concerns have hit families hard. And, of course, women's rights are undeniably a top concern."

A second tier of concerns include healthcare, gun control, and human rights. The two areas tied for being of least concern to moms: COVID-19 and legalization of marijuana.

Characteristics moms want the next president to have

When asked to rank what quality is the most important in a president, surveyed moms said primarily the person should be a problem solver. The qualities that rank in order after that are intelligence, honesty, and being ethical.

The median tier of characteristics that moms care about include being accepting of all people, someone who follows the law, and having respect globally.

The least important characteristics that received votes were being creative, having a sense of humor and being female.

Sources moms rely on for political content

Respondents said they obtain information about candidates from websites (64%), articles online (60%), and conversations with neighbors, friends and family (49%), followed by TV news (45%). Thirty percent of respondents lean on discussions with other moms.

Moms consult social media platforms to evaluate candidates and to research political issues, and 46% share political information, content or images. Newspapers and Facebook ranked almost equally as sources consulted at 26%. Facebook is consulted twice as often as TV ads at 12%. Podcasts led the list ahead of all social platforms, at over 27%. Moms use social media sites for political information: Facebook (26%), Instagram (22%), TikTok (19%), followed by YouTube (17%) and X (16%). Private Facebook groups hold some sway with moms as well. Lesser used platforms include Reddit, Twitch, and Telegram.

"Moms do their homework by researching the issues and policies that align with their values. Because they are a crucial demographic of voters, candidates should consider how to meet moms where they are and target the issues that matter to them," says Bailey.

Other Interesting Points

76% of moms discuss politics with their children, demonstrating their commitment to educating and involving the next generation in the political process.

A childless candidate is ok, according to almost 70% of moms surveyed.

More than half of respondents have unfriended someone on social media because of their political views.

The candidate's age is important to 45% of the moms surveyed.

83% of respondents will not be going to a political event in support of a candidate this year.

More than 70% said that the VP candidate is very important or somewhat important to their decision.

Celebrity endorsements of candidates are not important to 90% of respondents.

