Winning the Weight Loss Battle

Her transformation has been inspiring. Since undergoing a sleeve gastrectomy in September 2016, Lisner has lost 199 pounds. The procedure promotes weight loss by surgically reducing the size of the stomach to reduce the amount of food that can be eaten.

"The surgery has been life changing. I can finally stick to a healthy diet," said Lisner. "Food was my addiction. I turned to it when I was stressed or depressed. After the surgery, I physically can't eat as much, so I learned to find new coping mechanisms. Now I exercise instead."

Matthew Pittman, MD, medical director, Northwestern Medicine Metabolic Health and Surgical Weight Loss Center at Delnor Hospital, notes the key to Lisner's success is her dedication to meaningful diet, physical activity and behavioral changes. He stresses that surgery is just a tool, not the solution.

"Every patient's weight loss journey is unique. Weight can be influenced by medical, lifestyle, genetic and emotional factors," said Dr. Pittman. "Our goal is to provide the resources for optimal wellness. Success isn't a number on the scale. It is adopting a healthy lifestyle."

To better meet the individualized needs of patients, weight management and metabolic disorder services at Delnor Hospital have been fully integrated to form the new Northwestern Medicine Metabolic Health and Surgical Weight Loss Center. Patients at high-risk for complications from their weight, including type 2 diabetes, other metabolic disorders, or worsening weight gain now have a central point of access, conveniently located near the main entrance of Delnor Hospital.

The new center offers medical weight management, nutrition and diet planning, individualized exercise programs, health psychology, diabetes education, and bariatric surgery. The 7,500 square foot clinic features a demonstration kitchen, community conference space, six exam rooms, a treatment room, consultation rooms and physician offices.

"With our team approach, patients receive an individualized care plan designed for long-term success," said Elizabeth Lowden, MD, bariatric endocrinologist at Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital. "For some patients that may include medications or meal supplements, while surgery may an option for others. All patients benefit from nutrition, exercise and psychosocial support."

Rachel Lisner credits the comprehensive approach for helping her shed nearly half her weight. She received pre- and post-surgical nutrition and exercise counseling, and now stays on track by referencing her personalized program book and an online support group. The gym is her second home. She now avoids bread, pasta and rice, and has replaced those staples with zucchini pasta and cauliflower rice.

"I had to completely change my diet, but I don't feel deprived," said Lisner. "I know I am living a healthier life for me and my family."

Anchored by Northwestern Memorial Hospital, the No. 1 hospital in Illinois six straight years by U.S. News & World Report, Northwestern Medicine's integrated health system offers a full range of nonsurgical and surgical weight loss options with step-by-step education, guidance and support. The bariatric programs at Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Northwestern Memorial Hospital have all earned national accreditation as Comprehensive Centers under the Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery Accreditation and Quality Improvement Program.

To learn more about Northwestern Medicine weight management programs, visit https://www.nm.org/conditions-and-care-areas/weight-management.

To learn more about Northwestern Medicine, visit http://news.nm.org/about-northwestern-medicine.html.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/winning-the-weight-loss-battle-300646605.html

SOURCE Northwestern Medicine

Related Links

http://www.nmh.org

