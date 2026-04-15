Winning Writers Announces the Winners of the 23rd Annual Tom Howard/Margaret Reid Poetry Contest

NORTHAMPTON, Mass., April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Winning Writers is pleased to announce the results from its 23rd annual Tom Howard/Margaret Reid Poetry Contest, judged by Michal 'MJ' Jones, with assistance from Briana Grogan and Dare Williams. Emily Davis-Fletcher of Roanoke, Virginia, won the Tom Howard Prize of $3,500 for a poem in any style or genre, for "Sonogram Vision." Qiaorui (Sherry) Zhang of Newton, Massachusetts, won the Margaret Reid Prize of $3,500 for a poem that rhymes or has a traditional style, for "Tiger Mom". Contest co-sponsor Duotrope awarded each winner a two-year gift certificate (value $100) to access their extensive literary information services. 2,471 entries were received from around the world.

Emily Davis-Fletcher of Roanoke, Virginia and Qiaorui (Sherry) Zhang of Newton, Massachusetts won the 23rd annual Tom Howard/Margaret Reid Poetry Contest sponsored by Winning Writers The Tom Howard/Margaret Reid Poetry Contest is sponsored by Winning Writers and co-sponsored by Duotrope. Learn more at winningwriters.com/tompoetry

"Sonogram Vision" voices the emotional and cognitive dissonance of a mother anticipating new life while mourning the news of children killed in war—little ones who were equally innocent, equally treasured by their parents. Jones said, "This poet chooses wording very thoughtfully—knowing that arms can destroy, that arms can hold, that arms 'grow out of heart cells'. Davis-Fletcher knows precisely that the economy of our language extends to our humanity, that we cannot see our own growing children without also seeing the wounded children of Gaza."

In "Tiger Mom," said Jones, "Zhang gives us a dazzling, haunting, and deeply affecting narrative. Rich with rituals of becoming and unbecoming, this work questions what remains of us when we blend ourselves in, shed our skins down to bone."

Eleven Honorable Mentions of $500 went to Alishya Almeida, Ja'net Danielo, Jomil Ebro, Simon Peter Eggertsen, Latorial Faison, Carlos Andrés Gómez (two awards), Mickie Kennedy, Elisabeth Preston-Hsu, Maya Salameh, and Margo Wheaton. The top 13 poems are published online at Winning Writers.

The 2026 contest is now open through October 1, 2026, with $12,000 in total prizes. Michal 'MJ' Jones will return as final judge, assisted by Dare Williams and Ezra Fox. We thank outgoing assistant judge Briana Grogan for her hard work on this contest and wish her well with her next projects. See the contest guidelines and enter here.

Founded in 2001, Winning Writers has been named one of the "101 Best Websites for Writers" (Writer's Digest, 2025). In addition to the Tom Howard/Margaret Reid Poetry Contest, Winning Writers also sponsors the Tom Howard/John H. Reid Fiction & Essay Contest, the North Street Book Prize, and the Wergle Flomp Humor Poetry Contest (no fee). All of these contests are recommended by Reedsy.

Contact:

Adam Cohen

413-320-1847

[email protected]

SOURCE Winning Writers