Winning Writers Announces the Winners of the 30th Annual Tom Howard/John H. Reid Fiction & Essay Contest

NORTHAMPTON, Mass., Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Winning Writers is pleased to announce the results from its 30th annual Tom Howard/John H. Reid Fiction & Essay Contest. CB Anderson of Maine and Massachusetts won the $3,000 first prize for fiction for her story "Blood Ties". Elizabeth Becker of Charlottesville, Virginia won the $3,000 first prize for nonfiction for her essay "Manny". The contest received 2,441 entries from around the world.

"Blood Ties" is the story of two sisters, one adopted into a wealthier family and the other who stayed with their mother in their working-class New England town. Their reunion in adulthood takes them in a surprising direction, as each has something the other lacks. Mina Manchester, judge of the 2022 Fiction & Essay contest, said, "This unforgettable story will leave you rooting for this family and the bonds that are made of love."

"Manny" chronicles a nurse's experience caring for an 18-year-old boy with terminal cancer, who fights the reality of his condition every step of the way. Manchester said, "Narrated starting at the end, the sense of time marching backward is a brilliant choice to catalog the suffering and insights Manny leaves with the living."

Ten Honorable Mentions of $200 went to Ryan Collett, Michael Foote, Shannon Hancock, Ronald McGuire, Sandra Sidi and Lauren Serrano (co-authors), Byron Spooner, Cynthia Stock, P.L. Watts, Debbie Weingarten, and Jeffrey Weinstock. The top 12 entries and the judge's comments are published on the Winning Writers website.

The 31st contest is open now through April 30, 2023. The fee is $22 for each entry, maximum 6,000 words per piece. $9,000 will be awarded. Mina Manchester returns as judge. See the guidelines and submit online.

In addition to the Tom Howard/John H. Reid Fiction & Essay Contest, Winning Writers sponsors the North Street Book Prize, the Tom Howard/Margaret Reid Poetry Contest, and the Wergle Flomp Humor Poetry Contest. Writer's Digest has named it one of the "101 Best Websites for Writers" in 2022.

