Winooski Insurance hosts Celebration of Vermont Business Owners and supports Vermont Apple Industry

WILLISTON, Vt., Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Winooski Insurance of Williston, VT has announced their intention to host a Celebration of Vermont Business Owners on October 16, 2020. On Friday they sent emails to hundreds of Vermont-based business owners, inviting them to RSVP for a free Vermont Apple Pie to be distributed on October 16th. It is their way of paying respects to those employers that have shown perseverance, resilience, and leadership throughout this COVID-19 period.

"It's definitely been an unusual year, and we're taking this unusual action because we want to do our part to try and spread some good cheer and optimism," said Jeffrey Mongeon, President of Winooski Insurance. "We have over a thousand of them as clients and we know what they've been going through. We want to show our appreciation of them and all business owners, and we hope to inspire others to take unusual actions if they can."

The event is not just reserved for Winooski Insurance clients. Hundreds of non-clients were also invited to partake, and social media posts are expected to reach many business owners not reached through email.

To further support the Vermont economy, Mr. Mongeon has made it a priority to source the pies from South Burlington's La Cucina d'Amore Catering, and the apples from Richford's Seven Saplings Farm. "We are completely committed to our community and we like reinvesting in it when we have the opportunity," said Mr. Mongeon.

If you did not receive an invite you can contact Winooski Insurance directly by email at [email protected].

An Independent Insurance Agency specializing in business (commercial) insurance products and consultations. Since 1982 Winooski Insurance has worked diligently to build life-long relationships built on transparency, trust and integrity. Serving Vermont and New England, the agency maintains a rich tradition in local communities – providing excellent customer service, quality insurance products and strong relationships created by local family ownership. For more information, visit Winooski.com.

