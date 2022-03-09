Winpak Broadens Sustainability Offering with Access to PureCycle Ultra-Pure Recycled Resin

WINNIPEG, MB, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Winpak Ltd. (WPK), a manufacturer and distributor of high-quality packaging materials for perishable foods, beverages and healthcare announced today that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCT) will be providing Winpak with Ultra-Pure Recycled (UPR) Polypropylene (PP) from its newest facility to be constructed in Augusta, Georgia. This agreement further expands Winpak's recyclable packaging solutions, now containing post-consumer recycled (PCR) content and further expands brand and consumer access to PureCycled plastic.

PureCycle harnesses a patented process that transforms plastic waste into a like-new recycled plastic that can continually be reused and potentially stay out of landfills and oceans. The PureCycle process is unique because it separates color, odor and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene with lower greenhouse emissions than traditional resin.

According to a recent study by IBM Institute for Business Value and the National Retail Federation, sustainability and environmental impact are top of mind for consumers when purchasing products:

Half of consumers (50%) are willing to pay a premium for Sustainability

Purpose-driven consumers represent the largest segment (44%) of consumers today

62% of consumers say they're willing to change their purchasing habits to reduce environmental impact

Considering studies showing that consumers are willing to change how they shop to reduce their environmental impact, the agreement between Winpak and PureCycle will help brands connect more effectively with consumers and deliver products that put the environment top of mind. The use of PureCycled polypropylene reinforces Winpak's drive to ensure a Circular Economy for its high-performance polypropylene solutions by introducing PCR content into packages that can be recycled. Further, Purecycle's UPR polypropylene reduces greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 35% vs virgin, fossil-fuel derived polypropylene.

"Our customers expect that we deliver innovative solutions to help them effectively reduce their environmental impact and fulfill their pledge to create a Circular Economy for packaging made from polypropylene", states Olivier Muggli, Winpak's President and CEO. "Winpak's collaboration with PureCycle will enable us to provide brands with truly sustainable packaging solutions containing PCR polypropylene and ultimately deliver to consumers recyclable products that can stay out of landfills."

About Winpak:

Winpak's mantra "It's Our Nature to Protect™" serves as the foundation for our vision to provide the best packaging solutions for people and planet. The Company manufactures and distributes high-quality packaging materials and innovative packaging machines, primarily used for the protection of perishable foods, beverages, pharmaceuticals, medical and personal care.

Winpak specializes in three main business streams – Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging & Lidding, and Packaging Machinery. Winpak is actively engaged in driving the principles of a Circular Economy, and is a member of Ameripen, the Association of Plastic Recyclers, CIAC Plastics Division, PAC Global, the Polypropylene Recycling Coalition and the Sustainable Packaging Coalition.

Learn more about Winpak at www.winpak.com

