Winpak Maintains Remarkable CDP Score, Demonstrating Commitment to Environmental Leadership

WINNIPEG, MB, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Winpak Ltd. ("Winpak" or the "Company") proudly announces its exceptional achievement in the 2023 Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) assessment. With an outstanding score of A-, Winpak reaffirms its vision to provide the best packaging solutions for people and planet by addressing climate-related challenges and fostering a greener future.

CDP is a globally recognized initiative that evaluates and scores companies based on their efforts to mitigate climate change, manage environmental risks, and operate sustainably. Winpak has consistently demonstrated its commitment to environmental transparency, and this achievement solidifies its position as a frontrunner in sustainability and environmental stewardship.

"Our A- score places us in the CDP leadership category and in the top 18% of disclosers for plastic product manufacturing", said Phillip Crowder, Winpak's Director of Corporate Sustainability. "This leadership level is a testament to the hard work of every member of our organization and our collective efforts to make a positive impact on the planet. Congratulations to all our dedicated employees on this outstanding accomplishment. Together, we are making a difference!"

Sherry Madera, Chief Executive Officer at CDP, said:

"With over 23,000 businesses disclosing through CDP this year, it is clear that sustainability – and the data that underpins it - is not a 'nice to have', but an essential part of long-term success in the business community that is showing no sign of slowing down – nor should it. Disclosure works, and today we should take a short pause to celebrate the dedication to transparency and accountability shown by Winpak reporting through CDP this year. By sharing their environmental data with CDP, Winpak is continuing an environmental journey that will contribute to keeping that future in sight."

About Winpak

Winpak's vision is to provide the best packaging solutions for people and planet. Winpak manufactures and distributes high-quality packaging materials and innovative packaging machines, primarily used for the protection of perishable foods, beverages, pharmaceuticals, medical and personal care.

Winpak specializes in three main streams of packaging – Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging & Lidding, and Packaging Machinery. The company is closely aligned with Wipak, one of Europe's leading manufacturers of packaging materials. Winpak is actively engaged in driving the principles of a Circular Economy, and is a member of AMERIPEN, Association of Plastic Recyclers (APR), Flexible Packaging Association (FPA), PAC Global, Polypropylene Recycling Coalition and the Sustainable Packaging Coalition.

Learn more about Winpak at www.winpak.com

About CDP

CDP is a global non-profit that runs the world's environmental disclosure system for companies, cities, states and regions. Founded in 2000 and working with more than 680 financial institutions with over $130 trillion in assets, CDP pioneered using capital markets and corporate procurement to motivate companies to disclose their environmental impacts and to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, safeguard water resources and protect forests.

Fully TCFD-aligned, CDP holds the largest environmental database in the world, and CDP scores are widely used to drive investment and procurement decisions toward a zero carbon, sustainable and resilient economy. CDP is a founding member of the Science Based Targets initiative, We Mean Business Coalition, The Investor Agenda and the Net Zero Asset Managers initiative. Visit cdp.net to find out more.

