WinPure and Loqate Announce Partnership Deal to Provide Global Address Verification to All Customers

NEW YORK and READING, England, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WinPure, a global data quality software leader, today announces its partnership with Loqate, a GBG solution, the global leader in address verification and geocoding solutions.

Through the partnership, WinPure has integrated the Loqate technology and global location data into its data quality solution, Clean & Match Enterprise with Address Verification, allowing worldwide address verification and geocoding capabilities for its thousands of customers.

Implementing global address verification capabilities and integrating the Loqate solutions will provide WinPure's clients with additional market leading opportunities to drive revenue, reduce costs, mitigate risk, and enhance agility.

David Leivesley, Chief Executive Officer, WinPure says: "We're very excited to be partnering with Loqate, a GBG solution, to offer our customers the best global address verification, enrichment and geocoding capability to ensure the accuracy and reliability of their location data."

Vicki Kwiatkowski, Head of Global Channel Strategy says: "Multiple dimensions of data are based on the single variable of location. WinPure customers can now verify addresses and geolocation data used in advanced analytics to gain deep customer insights and drive faster revenue growth."

The combined solution strengthens WinPure's ability to provide best-in-class data quality software for any size business, helping them to improve the quality of their information and increase profitability through more accurate data, reducing costs by eliminating duplications, spelling errors and mistakes.

WinPure's Clean & Match with Address Verification is a secure, on-premise data cleaning, matching & geocoding solution and uses a powerful Global Parsing Engine (GPE) to parse, standardize, verify, cleanse and format address data. Now with Global Address verification, this will provide the ability to verify and correct addresses before mailing and enrich data with latitude and longitude, all of which can all help to minimize delays in shipping and delivery of items with accurate address information.

About Loqate, a GBG solution:

Loqate is the world's most trusted location intelligence service, helping every business in the world reach every customer in the world. Over 13,000 businesses rely on Loqate every day, using one single global API for geocoding and verification to reach customers in 245 countries and territories.

Loqate is a GBG solution. Headquartered in the UK and with people in 16 countries, GBG is a global identity data intelligence specialist, with some of the world's biggest organisations as its customers.

For more information, visit: www.loqate.com and www.gbgplc.com

About WinPure

WinPure, headquartered in Reading, UK, with offices in New York, USA, is a data quality and data cleansing company dedicated to helping businesses of all sizes to improve the quality of their information through affordable, innovative and easy to use tools. WinPure products are relied upon by thousands of international companies, non-profit & government agencies, educational organizations and individuals in over 50 countries around the world.

