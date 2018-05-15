Winquest Cybersecurity Services Makes Splash at Interop ITX Conference

ANNAPOLIS, Md., May 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Winquest Cybersecurity Services officially unveiled its new white-labeled cybersecurity package, Winquest CyberWare, at the 2018 Interop ITX conference in Las Vegas last week.

Winquest President & CEO John Leitch delivers a powerful speech, titled Shock and Awe at the Hacker's Rubicon

CyberWare is a fully scalable, white-labeled cybersecurity package offered exclusively to Managed Service Providers (MSP), whose clients expect them to have high level security expertise in-house despite the fact that the MSP's focus is on information management. The CyberWare package provides the MSP with expert level vulnerability assessments, penetration testing, incident response, security awareness training, consulting and more. CyberWare is one of Winquest's responses to the modern cybersecurity threat that all businesses face on a daily basis.

"It was a great honor to announce CyberWare to the Information Technology community at the Interop ITX conference," Winquest President and CEO John Leitch said. "With CyberWare, MSPs will know their client's cybersecurity needs are fully covered, while also providing an additional revenue stream for the MSP."

Leitch found himself in high demand after delivering a powerful speech, announcing CyberWare and outlining Winquest's military-grade approach to its work to a full Interop Theater. In addition to likening the modern cyber hacker's attack on small to medium sized business to Julius Caesar's crossing of the Rubicon, Leitch spoke of his duty to protect the nation and its businesses as a former U.S. Army Infantry, Armor and Military Intelligence Officer and current industry leader in the cyber universe.

Following his speech, entitled Shock and Awe at the Hacker's Rubicon, Leitch continued to spread the message of Winquest's new MSP-facing approach to cybersecurity through various onsite interviews, including a filmed segment with InformationWeek's Lenny Liebmann.

"There was a report from a number of years ago that estimated that the nation was short between 2-300,000 cybersecurity experts," Leitch said during his InformationWeek interview. "That's why we're here at Interop, to introduce CyberWare and provide Managed Service Providers with cybersecurity expertise that they may not have on staff, yet is being demanded of them by their clients."

For more information on Winquest Cybersecurity Services and the CyberWare package, please visit http://winquestcyber.com/white-label-security-solution/.

About Winquest Cybersecurity Services

Winquest Engineering's Cybersecurity Services Group is dedicated to improving your network security and reducing your risk. Our cybersecurity engineers use best of breed commercial and proprietary tools, and tactics, techniques and procedures gained from decades of experience serving government and commercial clients including the defense industry intelligence, treasury, law enforcement, defense contracting, financial services, retail sales and manufacturing communities.

