Winquest President & CEO Wins Cybersecurity Champion of the Year

HANOVER, Md., May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Winquest Cybersecurity President & CEO John Leitch took home the Cybersecurity Champion of the Year Award at the 2019 MD Cybersecurity Awards presented by the Cybersecurity Association of Maryland, Inc. (CAMI) at the LIVE! Casino & Hotel on April 11, 2019. In partnership with EZShield, Maryland Department of Commerce and Point3 Security, the 3rd annual awards celebration was enjoyed by a sold-out crowd of 350 attendees.

Described as an unsung hero of Maryland's cybersecurity ecosystem, Leitch has done a tremendous amount not only in the field of cybersecurity, but for CAMI. Leitch's nominee credited him with successfully influencing legislators to include cybersecurity services in Maryland's 2018 Cybersecurity Incentives Tax Credit Bill. Previous to his involvement, the bill only included incentives for cybersecurity products. Leitch recognized that Maryland's cybersecurity community is a strong partnership of both products and services and "not only ensured a vital piece of Maryland's cybersecurity community could benefit from the tax incentives, it also benefits Maryland businesses by encouraging them to take actions to better protect their, and their customers, information from cybercriminals."

In addition to accepting the Cybersecurity Champion of the Year Award, Leitch presented the Cybersecurity Industry Resource Award to Mid-Atlantic Gigabit Innovation Collaboratory (MAGIC), with Winquest sponsoring the award.

Leitch was also elected to the CAMI board of directors in November and is excited to help bring the organization to the next level. Winquest has greatly benefited from its relationship with CAMI, and together they will continue to elevate the cybersecurity industry in Maryland. Known as the "cyber capital of America," Maryland is poised as the epicenter of cybersecurity in the United States. Winquest, CAMI and the other incredible cyber organizations present at the awards are all doing their part to secure businesses of all sizes.

Winquest Cybersecurity offers military-grade solutions specializing in small and midsize companies, including vulnerability assessments, penetration testing, incident response, security awareness training, and their exclusive Cybersecurity Abbreviated Vulnerability Assessment (CAVA™).

