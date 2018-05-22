WinShape Camps Announces Partnership with Gardner-Webb University to Host New Overnight Camps in 2019

"Each year, thousands of campers come to WinShape Camps to experience life-changing, memory-making, adventure-taking awesomeness that will impact their lives forever," said Ken Thomas, senior director of WinShape Camps. "We're excited to be able to offer the summer of a lifetime to overnight campers from the Carolinas a little closer to home starting in 2019."

Gardner-Webb's location in Boiling Springs, North Carolina, is ideal for serving campers across the Carolinas given its proximity to Charlotte, Asheville and Greenville/Spartanburg. Under the partnership, campers will stay in Gardner-Webb student housing and enjoy access to on-campus facilities including dining halls, Division 1 athletic facilities and more.

This new location also means most Gardner-Webb campers will be eligible to take advantage of the Cathy family's offer to cover 50 percent of the registration fee for first-time overnight campers. S. Truett Cathy, founder of Chick-fil-A, Inc. and WinShape Camps, shared a belief with his wife, Jeannette, that there are limitless possibilities when you invest in the lives of the next generation. Today, the Cathy family continues to honor that belief by extending the 50-percent discount to all first-time overnight campers in all locations.

WinShape Camps for Boys at Gardner-Webb and WinShape Camps for Girls at Gardner-Webb will run June 9-14, June 16-21, June 23-28 and June 30-July 5, 2019. Camps in 2019 will be offered to campers who have completed 1st through 5th grades, with availability for 6th through 8th graders opening in the 2020 camp season.

Early registration for WinShape Camps at Gardner-Webb opens June 6, 2018, and can be completed online at www.winshapecamps.org.

About WinShape Camps

WinShape Camps is a ministry of WinShape Foundation and was established by Chick-fil-A, Inc. Founder S. Truett Cathy in 1985 to provide a camp experience that would enable campers to sharpen their character, deepen their Christian faith and grow in their relationships with others. WinShape Camps was founded on principles of service, hospitality, family-friendliness and excellence.

Gardner-Webb will become the fifth location to host overnight WinShape Camps and the first location outside the state of Georgia. Other one- and two-week overnight camp opportunities are available throughout North Georgia at Mt. Berry in Rome, Truett McConnell University in Cleveland, Young Harris College in Young Harris, and Cohutta Springs Conference Resort in Crandall. WinShape Camps also hosts more than 100 day camps across the country, with more than 20 locations in the Carolinas alone. Internationally, WinShape Camps hosts day and overnight camps in Brazil and piloted its first day camp in Costa Rica in 2018.

