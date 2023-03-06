A dedicated professional development program to diversify leadership and empower underrepresented talent in the industry

CHICAGO, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Winsight, LLC, owner and operator of the Restaurant Leadership Conference (RLC), in partnership with Leading NOW, is proud to announce the second year of the Restaurant Leadership Development Program ([email protected]). [email protected] will occur during RLC on April 17, 2023, at the JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa in Scottsdale, AZ.

Back by popular demand, the [email protected] is a one-day program unique to the restaurant industry. It is dedicated to diversifying leadership and focuses on preparing high-potential talent to be confidently placed into succession plans for c-suite opportunities.

The program incorporates educational sessions led by the experts from Leading NOW and will include unprecedented networking opportunities with current industry leaders, such as SONIC Drive-in CEO Claudia San Pedro. Session topics will include Leadership & The Missing 33%™, Pulling Back the Financial Curtain™, PIE: Strategic Mentoring™, Think Like a CEO™, and Speak the Language of Power™.

"It's exciting to be back for year two as the exclusive content-provider for [email protected], with advanced sessions focused on developing the business, strategic and financial acumen necessary for emerging executives to succeed in the competitive restaurant industry," says Julia Lazzara, President of Leading NOW. "When we developed the programming for last year's inaugural event, our hope was that it would serve as a catalyst for creating growth opportunities for underrepresented talent, and we are pleased to see that it has. We admire Winsight's level of commitment to professional development, and are proud to partner with them to deliver amazing programs for future leaders in the industry."

Operator participants with ten or more years of experience and responsibilities that include leadership, budget control, cross-functional work, strategy development and/or business planning are invited to attend. [email protected] also welcomes director, senior director, and vice president titles of all business functions. The program serves as foundational content to prepare emerging leaders from underrepresented talent advance in their career.

RLC is a yearly occurring, globally recognized conference with senior leadership attendees from the top 1500 chains in the restaurant industry. RLC will be held April 16-19, 2023, at the JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa in Scottsdale, AZ.

Leading NOW is a global company focused on guiding up-and-coming leaders and creating diversity in various industries and organizations. With global research and unique expertise, Leading NOW uses data and coaching to develop [email protected] participants.

To learn more about [email protected] and to register, visit the RLD page on the RLC website.

Contacts:

Britta Baarstad, Senior Director, Marketing, Winsight, LLC, [email protected]

About Winsight, LLC

Winsight LLC is a business-to-business information, event and market intelligence company serving the restaurant and noncommercial foodservice, convenience and petroleum retailing and grocery industries. Winsight provides research and analytics, branding solutions, face-to-face opportunities, lead generation initiatives and content marketing services through products including subscription data products, reports, research tools, research programs, fully custom studies, conferences, custom marketing services, meetings, print and digital trade media.

For more information on Winsight, go to www.winsightmedia.com.

About Leading NOW

Leading NOW guides current and future leaders in creating more equitable organizations. We focus on building cultures of inclusion, developing inclusive leaders, and preparing underrepresented talent for career advancement. A global team of experienced business people, we solve the problems businesses face. Our research-based DEI solutions transform leaders' mindsets and behaviors to be inclusive for all. And, our uniquely customized leadership development programs are highly engaging and experiential to help build a pipeline of future leaders for your organization. As recognized experts, we work alongside you–joining you at any stage of your DEI journey–to drive immediate and sustainable outcomes for your organization. We have a strong track record of success spanning nearly 20 years, working with a wide range of organizations and industries around the world. Leading NOW is defining the future of inclusive leadership for the 21st Century. For more information, visit www.LeadingNOW.biz. #FutureForward #WeCanHelp

Leading NOW is a certified women-owned business.

