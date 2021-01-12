Winsight's New CRU Community Launches Feb. 23

CHICAGO, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Winsight and CSP—the producers of Convenience Retailing University (CRU) conference, Outlook Leadership conference and many other leading events—are eager to announce the new addition of CRU Community, set to launch Feb. 23, 2021.

CRU Community is not a virtual event. This community is a secure, year-round online platform for retail and convenience category managers to gain education and build connections. New content will be released weekly, including interviews with Category Manager of the Year (CMOY) finalists, exclusive conversations with key category managers, workshops and quick industry updates.

Retailers and suppliers will have exclusive, on-demand access to timely and informative category-focused content covering:

Packaged Beverages

Behind the Counter

Dispensed Beverages

Technology/Operations

Snacks & Candy

Foodservice

General Merchandise

CBD & Emerging Categories

Loyalty/Delivery

"Category managers are the key to innovation in our industry," said Amanda Buehner, senior vice president of communities and retail conferences for Winsight. "This community will educate year-round while bringing together 20 key category managers two-times a month to learn together in an intimate setting."

At the heart of CRU Community are Share Groups that take place from March through August in each category listed above. These four-hour mini-meetings will provide category-specific conversations in an intimate setting with only 20 category managers to discuss data, share case studies, try new products and enjoy entertainment together.

CRU Community offers free membership to retailers. Suppliers can join via one of CRU Community's many sponsorship opportunities.

To learn more about CRU Community, visit https://www.cspdailynews.com/community/cruc.

