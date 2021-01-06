Winsight's New Restaurant Community Launches Jan. 28, 2021

CHICAGO, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Winsight is thrilled to announce the addition of Restaurant Community to its product portfolio. From the team behind Restaurant Business, Technomic, Restaurant Leadership Conference, the National Restaurant Association Show and other leading brands, this online platform is set to launch Jan. 28, 2021.

Restaurant Community is a secure, online platform that provides content and networking opportunities year-round to the restaurant industry using the same expertise and top digital capabilities that fuel the rest of Winsight's leading brands.

"The restaurant community consists of people who are exceptionally social and who are creative problem-solvers," said Chris Keating, EVP of Conferences for Winsight. "And Restaurant Community is a place that enables them to connect with each other."

Restaurant operators and suppliers will have exclusive access to:

Interviews with industry influencers and restaurateurs from all titles and segments, presentations from Technomic experts and Restaurant Business editors, and more.

editors, and more. Discussion boards, overseen by the Restaurant Business editorial team, will facilitate questions and allow viewers to take an active role in the presenters' information and data.

At the heart of Restaurant Community are Share Groups, which provide for category specific conversations, product discovery and meetings directly between operators and suppliers.

Restaurant Community offers free membership to operators. Suppliers can join via one of Restaurant Community's many sponsorship opportunities.

To learn more about Restaurant Community: https://www.restaurantbusinessonline.com/community/restaurant

Contact: Britta Baarstad, [email protected]

About Winsight, LLC

Winsight LLC is a business-to-business information company serving the restaurant and noncommercial foodservice, convenience and petroleum retailing and grocery industries. Winsight provides research and analytics, branding solutions, face-to-face opportunities, lead generation initiatives, and content marketing services through products including subscription data products, reports, research tools, research programs, fully custom studies, conferences, custom marketing services, meetings, print and digital trade media.

To learn more, www.winsightmedia.com.

