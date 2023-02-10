Winsight'sRestaurant Business Launches Inaugural GM of the Year Award

This is the restaurant industry's opportunity to celebrate the general managers who play a key role in operations.

CHICAGO, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Whether part of a large chain or mom and pop, the linchpin of any restaurant is the general manager. To help restaurant operators put the spotlight on this key position, Restaurant Business this year will debut a new industry-wide award program: GM of the Year.

The person who holds the GM role plays a key role in what makes a restaurant succeed—or fail. And the importance of that position has been made ever clearer over the past three years as restaurants across the industry recover from the pandemic, battle historically high costs and compete to recruit and retain the best talent.

Across the industry, restaurant companies are launching programs to attract stellar GMs or develop them from within, offering bonuses for top-performing talent that range from financial rewards and trips to Hawaii to equity in the company.

RB invites restaurant companies to nominate their best general managers. Restaurant Business editors and a select team of operators will pick winners in three categories: Limited service; full-service and independent restaurants.

"The industry has long offered awards to chefs and restaurant leaders. This award is designed to celebrate the GMs who often work behind the scenes to ensure restaurant operations run like clockwork. These are team leaders who set the tone and can be the first to recognize and cultivate internal talent," said Jonathan Maze, Restaurant Business editor-in-chief. "They are problem solvers; goal achievers and they deserve to be recognized for all that they do."

The GM nominees will be judged by certain criteria, such as hitting or exceeding the restaurant's financial metrics, impacting turnover, leadership skills through crisis and shaping workplace culture.

Each of the three winners will receive a $2,500 cash prize, along with airfare and hotel accommodations in Chicago for the National Restaurant Association Show in May, where they will be honored at an award celebration. Winners will also be featured in Restaurant Business Online coverage.

To learn more about the nomination process, visit restaurantbusinessonline.com.

