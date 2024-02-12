WINSTAR ANNOUNCED AS THE WINNER OF THE INVESTMENT SOURCING SERVICE OF THE YEAR AWARD

WinStar LLC

12 Feb, 2024, 10:00 ET

NEW HAVEN, Conn. and LONDON, Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The M&A Advisor announced the winner of the Investment Sourcing Service of the Year Award to WinStar, the research affiliate of Winchester Capital. Founded in 2021, WinStar provides global investor and investment research through a unique platform. The award will be presented at a Black-Tie Awards Gala on Tuesday, March 19, 2024, at The Ben Hotel in Palm Beach, Florida.

"Since 2002, we have been honoring the leading companies and dealmakers. WinStar was chosen from hundreds of participating companies to receive the award. It gives us great pleasure to recognize WinStar and bestow upon them our highest honor for the Investment Sourcing Service of the Year Award," said Roger Aguinaldo, Founder and CEO of The M&A Advisor. "WinStar represents the best of the investment sourcing research services companies in the industry in 2023 and earned these honors by standing out in a group of very impressive candidates."

"We are pleased to receive this Award following our years in constructing this unique global platform." said Ceasar N Anquillare, JP, Chairman and Co-Founder. "Our service targets specific acquisitions for family offices, private equity firms, and strategic corporations," said David Bowen, PhD, Managing Director and Co-Founder. "This appeals to clients because of the fixed Search fee, which provides investment or acquisition targets that can be directly pursued by the Client and without the cost of investment banking fees."

The Awards Gala is a feature of the 2024 Investing Summit. The Summit will take place on March 18-19, 2024, and will host over 200 of the industry's leading professionals.

WinStar is the research affiliate of Winchester Capital. Founded in 1986 by Ceasar N Anquillare JP and the Harriman Family Office of Brown Brothers Harriman, Winchester Capital is a global advisory firm that has executed transactions in 40 countries. WinStar provides bespoke global investor and investment research focusing on direct, non-auction transactions and investor sourcing for emerging growth companies.

David Bowen, PhD
Managing Director
[email protected]
www.winstarcap.com

THE M&A ADVISOR

Now in its 25th year, The M&A Advisor was founded to offer insights and intelligence on mergers and acquisitions, establishing the industry's leading media outlet in 1998. Today, the firm is recognized as the world's premier leadership organization for mergers & acquisitions, restructuring and corporate finance professionals, delivering a range of integrated services from offices in New York. www.maadvisor.com.

The M&A Advisor
+1 (212) 951-1550

News Releases in Similar Topics

