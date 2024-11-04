WINSTAR REMAINS OPTIMISTIC BEFORE THE US ELECTIONS

NEW HAVEN, Conn. and LONDON, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WinStar has released its November Global Insight and remains optimistic in approaching US elections. "Last December, we predicted 2024 to be a recovery year, and indeed, our crystal ball is proving true," said Ceasar N Anquillare, JP Chairman and WinStar Co-Founder. "We are witnessing unprecedented highs in the S&P and now have ten companies with market caps in excess of $1 trillion, all driven by market confidence in technology stocks. We expect this positive trend to continue into 2025."

WinStar's optimism is rooted in over $92bn in capital inflows into US markets in response to continuing conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine. The US is perceived to be a safe haven for investment which is a boost to the IPO market. "The IPO market has returned in the US with 130 public offerings so far this year, an increase of almost 30% of all IPOs in 2023," commented Dr. David Bowen, Managing Director and Co-Founder of WinStar. According to Dr Bowen, Mergers and Acquisitions through Q3 2024 totaled $2.8 trillion, representing a 41% increase over the same time period in 2023.

"We are encouraged by a return to normalized inflation levels, which should provide confidence to the Fed to again effect required interest rate reductions. We believe that the continued lowering of interest rates will fuel economic growth and productivity as we transition into a new Administration in Washington," said Mr. Anquillare. According to WinStar, capital markets have rallied an average of four percent following every US election.

FOR YOUR COMPLIMENTARY COPY OF GLOBAL INSIGHT, PLEASE CLICK: https://winstarcap.com/insights/WinStar-Nov2024-Forecast&Trends-Insight.pdf

