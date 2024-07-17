Winsted, Global Leader in Control Room Consoles, Acquires Design Matters

EAGAN, Minn., July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Winsted, the global leader in custom control room consoles and technical furniture, today announced they have acquired the premier control room consulting and design firm, Design Matters. Together, Winsted and Design Matters will offer industry-leading consulting services to our clients and partners, continue to manufacture the most durable and advanced control room consoles and accessories, and culminating in the world's most functional, efficient, and safest control rooms in the world.

"The critical nature of today's control rooms requires a comprehensive approach to first analyzing and then designing mission critical control rooms," said Tracy Crocker, CEO of Winsted. "Together Winsted and Design Matters will bring the highest level of support and services to the industry."

Control room design requires a very specific understanding of the unique environment and the elements that can impact control room personnel. Through this acquisition, Winsted and Design Matters will work together to continue to improve operator accuracy, control room efficiency and the overall safety of the operation and its employees.

"For 19 years, Design Matters has supported hundreds of clients and projects," said Steve Whitley, President of Design Matters. "We are thrilled for this next chapter and to work alongside Winsted to bring the best in control room outcomes to all our clients."

Design Matters utilizes a comprehensive approach to analyze critical control room data. During an audit, control room experts monitor ergonomics, operator fatigue, traffic, lighting, noise, acoustics, screen real estate, operator distraction and technology interaction. After this information is collected, the team of consultants provide in-depth analysis and reporting complete with recommendations to help build and design the next generation control room.

"Winsted is dedicated to the development of highly optimized and efficient control rooms. This starts by first understanding the day-to-day challenges in the life of the operator and then developing solutions that ensure the Control Room is operating at peak productivity and efficiency" concluded Crocker. "We are thrilled to welcome Design Matters into the Winsted family."

Going forward, Design Matters will operate as a separate business unit of Winsted. Steve Whitley will continue as President of Design Matters, which will include the current team of Consultants and Architects.

For more information, visit Winsted.com and d-matters.com.

About Winsted

Winsted is the world leader in control room console solutions. Founded in 1963, Winsted has been a constant leader in product design and development. Winsted is made of a team of experts whose combined disciplines of industrial design, ergonomics, and interior design give the company the capabilities to create control room solutions that are both efficient and eye-catching. Product concepts are consistently built and designed with customer input and recognition of industry needs and demands. Winsted's approach to the modular system has become an industry standard while Winsted's experience designing and developing specialized products enables the company to offer console and technical furniture solutions for any necessary application.

About Design Matters

Design Matters creates custom control room designs for installations both in the US and abroad. We serve many industries including Oil & Gas, Pipeline, Electric Utilities, Process Control, Technology based companies, Military and DoD. Design Matters' objective is to create rooms that limit disruptions and distractions, and keep operators alert. We want to improve productivity (efficiency) and minimize risk (efficiency PLUS accuracy). Our designs create a working environment that provides high quality of life for operators, which in turn keeps everyone safe while producing high performance and low turnover for their companies. Our process has a proven track record of decreasing project timelines by defining the true scope of the facility and eliminating costly and timely construction change orders and setbacks.

