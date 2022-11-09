Winston & Strawn Adds eDiscovery and Information Governance Partner Bobby Malhotra to Los Angeles Office

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Winston & Strawn LLP announced today the addition of Partner Bobby Malhotra in the Los Angeles office. Bobby joins the Litigation Department; he brings a particular emphasis on eDiscovery, information governance, analytics, and artificial intelligence.

Bobby focuses his practice on navigating complex eDiscovery issues in large, high-stakes litigation and regulatory matters, including eDiscovery preparedness, planning, and execution, as well as information privacy and data security. He has served as a trusted eDiscovery advisor and outside discovery counsel to multiple Fortune 50 technology and financial services clients and provided guidance in connection with legally defensible and standardized companywide discovery practices.

"Winston has a long history of being a litigation powerhouse handling some of the world's largest and most complex, high-profile cases. The firm has a progressive, innovative, and forward-looking culture that embraces the move toward digital transformation," said Bobby. "I look forward to providing clients with clarity on complex discovery issues, including in the mass tort and multidistrict litigation contexts, as we continue to add capabilities in the eDiscovery, information governance, and artificial intelligence sectors."

Bobby is a globally recognized thought leader in the application of AI and analytics in law. He was nominated for Relativity and Text IQ's AI Catalyst Award in 2021; in 2022, Relativity named him an AI Visionary for spearheading the advancement and adoption of AI in legal practice. He is also a renowned thought leader, frequent speaker, and author on eDiscovery, data security, information governance, and other legal technology topics.

"Bobby's highly specialized skills will be invaluable to our large institutional and multinational clients," said Angela Machala, managing partner for Winston's Los Angeles office. "With his IT background and deep, extensive knowledge of eDiscovery, we are in an ideal position to advise clients on a wide range of evolving legal, data management, and compliance issues."

Bobby has also worked for multiple top-tier eDiscovery service providers. Prior to law school, he acquired nearly five years of experience in the network engineering, technology consulting, and computer programming fields.

"As both a litigator and a specialist on complex matters related to eDiscovery, Bobby exemplifies Winston's approach to providing comprehensive support for the full spectrum of client needs," said Winston Chairman Tom Fitzgerald. "There is considerable growth at the intersection of AI and eDiscovery, and Bobby will add to our strategic advantage in those areas."

