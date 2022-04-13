Winston & Strawn Adds LeElle B. Slifer to Dallas Litigation Practice

DALLAS, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Winston & Strawn LLP announced today the addition of LeElle B. Slifer as a partner in the Dallas office and as a member of the Litigation practice.

LeElle has litigated a wide array of complex commercial matters, including disputes involving breach of contract, breach of fiduciary duty, oil and gas, securities fraud, antitrust, intellectual property (including patent and copyright infringement and theft of trade secrets), class actions, and mass torts.

She has appeared in federal and state courts across the United States and has participated in numerous arbitrations, including before the International Chamber of Commerce in London. LeElle has also handled appeals before a variety of federal and state appellate courts as well as the U.S. Supreme Court.

Prior to entering private practice, LeElle clerked for the Hon. Jerry E. Smith of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit.

"Winston is well known as a litigation powerhouse, especially in Dallas," said LeElle. "I look forward to joining their talented team and zealously advocating for my clients with the collaboration and support that come from such a diverse and experienced bench."

"The range and depth of LeElle's litigation experience are a perfect fit for our growing presence in the Dallas market," said Tom Melsheimer, Dallas managing partner. "The strong Texas economy continues to expand across multiple industry sectors, which means a corresponding growth in complex legal matters. LeElle's success in arguing cases ranging from securities fraud to oil and gas disputes will bring significant value to our clients."

LeElle has also led many initiatives to hire and retain talented women, minorities, and LGBTQ+ professionals, which extends to establishing a variety of mentoring and professional development programs.

"LeElle is a talented litigator and a passionate advocate for diversity and for women lawyers' visibility and advancement," said Tom Fitzgerald, Winston chairman. "She will be an important addition to our growing team in Dallas."

