Winston & Strawn Adds M&A Partner in Silicon Valley

MENLO PARK, Calif., June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Winston & Strawn LLP is pleased to announce the addition of Khoa Do as a corporate partner in the firm's Silicon Valley office and as chair of the Northern California Corporate Practice.

Khoa focuses his practice on M&A transactions ranging from mid-market to large-scale acquisitions. He regularly advises on public and private acquisitions, including strategic mergers and business combinations, asset and stock acquisitions, complex cross-border acquisitions, tender offers, divestitures, and spinoffs. His experience spans a wide range of tech-related industries including software, semiconductors, cybersecurity, telecommunications, sports and entertainment, information technology, and life sciences.

"Winston & Strawn has a highly respected corporate practice globally, and I am looking forward to strengthening the firm's presence in Northern California," said Khoa. "The pace of acquisitions and strategic combinations in Silicon Valley and other key markets remains high, adding legal complexities that must be managed in line with continued acceleration and diversification."

Khoa adds to Winston's significant growth on the West Coast this year. The firm has added more than 20 new partners in California in 2021 to date, including the acquisition of 15 lawyers from the boutique firm of Scheper Kim & Harris. The firm has also added 12 corporate partners in six U.S. offices in 2021 to date, bolstering teams in key U.S. markets to meet client demand for a wide range of corporate transactions, including M&A, strategic combinations, SPACs, restructurings, and deals supporting cross-border trade.

"M&A activity in Silicon Valley presents a unique set of legal challenges, encompassing intellectual property, cross-border jurisdictions, and a wide range of vertical industry considerations," said Kathi Vidal, Managing Partner of Winston's Silicon Valley office. "Khoa's experience in these areas will add considerable value to our client engagements and will be instrumental in our continued ability to best and fully serve our clients in this unique market."

"Northern California continues to be a significant area of growth for our clients, and we are committed to expanding our teams and capabilities in Silicon Valley and San Francisco to meet that demand," said Winston Chairman Tom Fitzgerald. "Khoa adds valuable private equity and M&A capabilities to our highly regarded and growing corporate practice in all three of our West Coast offices."

Winston & Strawn LLP is an international law firm with 15 offices located throughout North America, Asia, and Europe. More information about the firm is available at www.winston.com .

