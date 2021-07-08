Winston & Strawn Adds Patent Litigation Partner Kelly Hunsaker In Silicon Valley

MENLO PARK, Calif., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Winston & Strawn LLP is pleased to announce the addition of Kelly Hunsaker as a partner in the firm's Silicon Valley office and as a member of the firm's Patent Litigation practice.

Kelly has a national patent litigation and trial practice focused on high-tech cases involving a wide range of technologies and industries. She has been lead counsel or second chair on cases involving computer software, consumer electronics, microprocessors, and Internet and financial technologies, as well as material sciences, mechanical devices, and pharmaceuticals. She has experience in trademark, trade secret, and technology-licensing disputes, as well as other areas of commercial litigation, and advises clients on patent and IP strategy.

"Winston is well known as a litigation powerhouse, and their Silicon Valley IP litigation team has considerable experience working with technology companies on both a local and global scale," said Kelly. "The stakes for our clients have never been higher, and I look forward to collaborating with Winston's exceptional IP litigators on matters pending in California, Texas, Delaware, and elsewhere, and before the ITC and PTAB."

"Patent litigation has increased in both scope and complexity in recent years, having a significant impact on innovation, cross-border trade and technology start-ups," said Kathi Vidal, managing partner of Winston's Silicon Valley office. "Silicon Valley continues to serve as a focal point for this litigation, and Kelly's comprehensive knowledge and experience in this sector will be invaluable."

Kelly is a key part of the expansion of Winston's West Coast capabilities. This year, the firm has added 20 new attorneys in California, including M&A partner Khoa Do in Silicon Valley and the acquisition of 18 lawyers in Los Angeles who specialize in areas including real estate and complex commercial litigation.

With over 20 years' experience in high-stakes cases, Kelly has been recognized as one of the Best Lawyers in America, Women Leaders in Technology Law, and Top Litigators in California.

"Kelly is an outstanding litigator and a welcome addition to our experienced teams on the West Coast," said Winston Chairman Tom Fitzgerald. "Silicon Valley continues to be an important hub for our global client base, and Kelly has relevant experience across multiple jurisdictions critical to IP law."

